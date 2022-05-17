Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.- Hiring two cousins ​​to kill her ex-husband is the fact that They apprehended Iris Guadalupe M.who official of the Government of Puerto Vallarta.

The woman was detained by a court order that required her for her alleged participation in the murder of her ex-husband in 2016who was shot to death in a taqueria.

According to the inquiries of the State Prosecutor’s Office in Jalisco (FE), Iris Guadalupe M. she separated from her ex-husband in 2016and began a relationship with another person, who went to the United States.

When he returned from abroad, he is accused of having hired two cousins, relatives of Iris, who shot her ex-husband to death in the Infonavit neighborhood outside a taqueria, which has been under investigation since 2016.

It should be noted that in this same year, the current husband of Iris Guadalupe, Luis Melchor Rodríguez, former legal director in the municipal DIF of Puerto Vallarta, was denounced for beating a woman at a wake.

We recommend you read

Iris was insured in the Centro neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta and will be placed in the protocol process to determine your legal status against the investigations carried out, so it will be the authorities who update their case.