Hilary Duff she amazed everyone by posing naked for Women’s Health. The star, who has gravitated to the Disney universe since she was still a child, is now a gorgeous 34-year-old woman with three children, a divorce behind her and a new husband married in 2019. When she was 17 and already famous for the role of Lizzie McGuire suffered from food disorders for one year. It was hard for her to take the pressure and too many comments about her body, but luckily she was able to overcome the problem early and today she is very grateful to her body: “I am proud of my body. I am proud that she has given birth to three children. I’ve come to a point of being quiet with the changes my body has undergone, “she told her a Women’s Healthbut added an important clarification on the photo shoot for the magazine: “I also want people to know that a makeup artist was there to light up my whole body and someone put me in the most flattering position.” The photos are just perfect and behind his extraordinary physical shape is there a lot of work in the gym, but no extreme diets. Let’s find out what she did.