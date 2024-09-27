There is still no information or new material arriving on ODthe new project by Hideo Kojima in collaboration with Xbox Game Studiosbut a mention of the game comes from a recent interview in which the game designer reports that it is a “risky” title, also “difficult to explain”.

The interview in question was published by Variety and also focuses on the multimedia productions in which Kojima Productions seems to be involved in the near future, but also leaves a small space for the mysterious video game project in collaboration with Xbox, of which we have only seen the first teaser trailer at the time of the announcement but from which we understood very little.

It still seems to be a game, but one that could have very peculiar characteristics and perhaps, more than in other similar cases by the same author, it could blur the boundaries between different media.