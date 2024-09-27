There is still no information or new material arriving on ODthe new project by Hideo Kojima in collaboration with Xbox Game Studiosbut a mention of the game comes from a recent interview in which the game designer reports that it is a “risky” title, also “difficult to explain”.
The interview in question was published by Variety and also focuses on the multimedia productions in which Kojima Productions seems to be involved in the near future, but also leaves a small space for the mysterious video game project in collaboration with Xbox, of which we have only seen the first teaser trailer at the time of the announcement but from which we understood very little.
It still seems to be a game, but one that could have very peculiar characteristics and perhaps, more than in other similar cases by the same author, it could blur the boundaries between different media.
A game, but different from all the others
“It’s a game, but it’s different from all the others,” Kojima said of OD, remaining very vague, enigmatic as always.
“I can’t go into much detail, and it’s also a difficult thing to explain,” he added, still remaining cryptic. “It’s a bit risky and represents a new challenge for me within the world of video games”.
This is not exactly precise information, in fact, but at least it confirms how work on OD is progressing, despite the precedence presumably reserved for Death Stranding 2, this being probably closer in terms of release.
In the interview, Kojima also spoke about the involvement of Jordan Peelea director specializing in horror who is collaborating on the development of OD. “He always showed that he was very interested in this project, so I asked him to be part of it,” explained the game designer.
#Hideo #Kojima #risky #Xboxexclusive #horror #difficult #explain
Leave a Reply