Hernán Lombardi, former head of the Federal System of Media and Content, made a harsh analysis of the government of the Frente de Todos and spoke of the advance of the power of Cristina Kirchner over Alberto Fernández.

“Alberto Fernández on Monday says white, on Tuesday he says black, on Wednesday he says gray and on Thursday he says: ‘I go and ask Cristina to see what directions she gives me.’ This is the truth, and it worries me,” he said on FM Millennium.

In addition, he noted that the President “abdicated” in the face of the vice-president’s power He added that it is “a serious institutional problem.”

On Wednesday, during the ceremony in Las Flores for the Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, the vice president warned the international credit body that the country “cannot pay the debt.”

This Sunday, the president gave a report where he aligned himself with the speech of his vice president and assured that “there is” no possibility “of paying the IMF in 2022”.

“Some people believed that Alberto Fernández was going to dominate Cristina, it is clear that he converged on Alberto Fernández,” said the former Cambiemos official.

AFG