The 21-year-old justified her decision to withdraw from the Miss World contest, because she did not want to take the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, which is a prerequisite that the contestants must abide by.

And according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, Willemstein will be replaced by Lizzie Dobb, the runner-up to Miss Holland.

In an interview with local media, Willemstein said that her dream has always been to win the Miss World title.

And Willemstein indicated in a post on her account on “Instagram”, that she thought about her decision for several months, and continued to delay the decision to vaccinate until the organizers of the Miss World contest contacted her.

She explained that she made the decision to refuse, when organizers asked her to schedule a vaccination date.

And Willemstein considered that despite the loss of the opportunity to realize her dream, she does not feel remorse for her decision, pointing out that “other doors and opportunities will open for her.”

