The discriminatory sayings of Mar Tarrés (33) in ShowMatch (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9 p.m.) first they generated a strong questioning in social networks, then they were repudiated by the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) and now they came to justice.

“I want a Jew with money”, the comedian expressed bluntly on the air, referring to Adrián Suar. “Because the Jews save, they have money now, do you understand?”

Mar Tarrés was denounced for discrimination by the lawyer Jorge Monastersky, the same one that at the time brought Catherine Fulop to justice for her sayings about the Holocaust and the participation of the Jews themselves to carry it out, according to the actress’s sayings.

The lawyer Jorge Monastersky had brought Fulop to justice. Now he did the same with Mar Tarrés.

“The law could be violated by the commission of actions and conduct criminally reproached within the framework of Law No. 23,592 (Criminalization of Discriminatory Acts)”, is detailed in the complaint and It is requested that Mar Tarrés be called to give an investigatory statement.

“This woman mixes everything. By what parameter does she say that Jews save? It is one of many Jewish phobia facts out there. He would have to at least train in the history of the Jewish people. She is ignorant “, said, very confused, the lawyer to Clarion.

From Miami, the city where he went to be vaccinated, Monasterky added: “It is the same case of Catherine. They want to clarify and they smear it. There is a terrible Jewish phobia. It is necessary that there be clearer sanctions and that they send them to educate because it is not possible to live like this … “.

“More with the conflict that exists today, which causes more attacks against Jews. These issues must be harshly sanctioned, because otherwise it can generate the effect of imitation “, he suggested, referring to the acts of violence that are taking place in the Gaza Strip.

The attempt to clarify by Mar Tarrés

As a result of the innumerable questions she received, the comedian shared a statement on her social networks “in case someone was offended.” “Being a Jew is not an insult, it means a gentile, just as Argentine, Bolivian or German could have said”he began by saying.

“At no time did I disrespect the Jewish community. Moreover, I emphasized that they know how to save and in times of crisis they are the ones who always have savings, “continued his discharge.

“And to those who are telling me ‘later you get angry when they call you fat’ he clarified that I was never angry because they call me fat, stop inventing,” he added.

Towards the end of his message, Tarrés said that fat is what it is, and it is a “physical connotation just like no one is offended because they call her skinny.” “I am not offended, they can call me fat as many times as they want, for me it is a pride to be who I am”, he concluded.

In addition, the comedian shared a video speaking directly to her fans and said that “People are scandalized by everything.”

“I spoke with several Jewish friends and I asked them ‘is it discriminatory to say Jew with money?’. For me it was a compliment. You say the word Jewish and you are already discriminating,” she said indignantly.

And added: “I never intended to discriminate. Sorry if any Jew felt discriminated against …”.

In turn, the influencer remembered how badly she had with her ex-partner, who scammed her, and for that reason, “in a joking tone”, she used that reprehensible phrase in the air of ShowMatch. “Referring to this was to start fucking: ‘Never again a dry one because he will scam me again’“he explained.

“People take everything with a lot of susceptibility … Saying ‘Jew with money’ I think is not an insult but if someone was really offended I apologize and I will not say it again “, full.

