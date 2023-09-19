Home page politics

Organic farming and biodiversity are two of her big topics: Agnes Edenhofer in the pasture at the family’s Aussiedlerhof on the outskirts of Oberhausen. The plants in the pot were a gift for her 60th birthday last year; they are intended to become solitary trees and a species-rich hedge. © Rudder

In a series on the state elections, we present all direct candidates from the Weilheim constituency. Today: Agnes Edenhofer from Oberhausen from the ÖDP.

Oberhausen – What drives Agnes Edenhofer can be read at her family’s Aussiedlerhof on a hill above Oberhausen: “We didn’t inherit the earth from our parents,” says a welcome board there, “but we just borrowed it from our children. The 61-year-old not only thinks according to this old Indian wisdom, she has lived it for decades – as an organic farmer, as a mother of three, as a politician. She is a farmer with heart and soul. And she is the face of the ÖDP in the district. District chairwoman for a good 20 years, district councilor for 15 years, and local councilor for three years. And now, for the first time, her party’s direct candidate for the state election.

“Organic farming has many solutions to offer”

Politics and life are one with Agnes Edenhofer. When she shows the reporter the Althof, the chickens, and her well-stocked farm shop right next to the Oberhausen church, she is straight into the heart of the issues that concern her personally and politically. The preservation of our livelihoods, i.e. soil, water, good air and biodiversity. The avoidance of genetic engineering, the economical use of resources, the rejection of growth madness…: “Everything is connected to everything else,” knows the state-certified housekeeper and farmer. “And with all the problems that are piling up now, whether water scarcity, species extinction or erosion, organic farming already has many solutions to offer.”

Already influenced by politics in the family

From an early age, this country woman wanted to become a farmer in the best sense of the word. Growing up as the fourth of five children on a farm in Deutenhausen, she married into the Hiasnhof in the middle of Oberhausen in 1985. The Edenhofers soon switched to organic and set up their farm shop, where, in addition to eggs, milk and meat from their own farm, they offer a wide range of organic products, “from amaranth to Zweigelt,” as they advertise. Eleven years ago, the dairy cows and young cattle moved to a modern stable with a milking robot and constant exercise outside the village.

Also active on the ÖDP state board

Socio-politically influenced early on – in the extended family, in the village community and the Catholic rural people’s movement – Agnes Edenhofer’s gaze always went beyond the courtyard and the church tower. After visiting projects in Senegal, Africa, with rural people over 20 years ago and experiencing the injustices there, but also the warmth and gratitude of people who live so simply, she became politically active at home. She became more and more involved in the ÖDP, where her brother-in-law was already active, and supported their referendum on cloning, mobile communications, species protection and many other topics. She quickly became district chairwoman and has also been a member of the ÖDP state executive board for a long time. At the same time, she also works on the state board of the Bioland Association and is the regional spokesperson for Upper Bavaria – all of this in addition to family tasks with daily stable work and the farm shop.

Convincer for ecology and democracy

There is no doubt that the 61-year-old is a passionate believer in ecology and democracy. A good education for children and securing municipally owned hospitals are some of the other issues close to her heart, in addition to environmentally friendly agriculture. She wants to continue to campaign for this, continue to fight for this, and she wants to “bring votes” to the ÖDP on October 8th, as she says, and also on the list for the district council. The Oberhausen native emphasizes that her party has already achieved a lot outside of parliament in recent years, and now it is time for the ÖDP to be able to participate directly in the state parliament. And one thing is certain: Agnes Edenhofer would not lose her grip on the ground there either.

