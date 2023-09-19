In a series on the state elections, we present all direct candidates from the Weilheim constituency. Today: Agnes Edenhofer from Oberhausen from the ÖDP.
Oberhausen – What drives Agnes Edenhofer can be read at her family’s Aussiedlerhof on a hill above Oberhausen: “We didn’t inherit the earth from our parents,” says a welcome board there, “but we just borrowed it from our children. The 61-year-old not only thinks according to this old Indian wisdom, she has lived it for decades – as an organic farmer, as a mother of three, as a politician. She is a farmer with heart and soul. And she is the face of the ÖDP in the district. District chairwoman for a good 20 years, district councilor for 15 years, and local councilor for three years. And now, for the first time, her party’s direct candidate for the state election.
“Organic farming has many solutions to offer”
Politics and life are one with Agnes Edenhofer. When she shows the reporter the Althof, the chickens, and her well-stocked farm shop right next to the Oberhausen church, she is straight into the heart of the issues that concern her personally and politically. The preservation of our livelihoods, i.e. soil, water, good air and biodiversity. The avoidance of genetic engineering, the economical use of resources, the rejection of growth madness…: “Everything is connected to everything else,” knows the state-certified housekeeper and farmer. “And with all the problems that are piling up now, whether water scarcity, species extinction or erosion, organic farming already has many solutions to offer.”
Already influenced by politics in the family
From an early age, this country woman wanted to become a farmer in the best sense of the word. Growing up as the fourth of five children on a farm in Deutenhausen, she married into the Hiasnhof in the middle of Oberhausen in 1985. The Edenhofers soon switched to organic and set up their farm shop, where, in addition to eggs, milk and meat from their own farm, they offer a wide range of organic products, “from amaranth to Zweigelt,” as they advertise. Eleven years ago, the dairy cows and young cattle moved to a modern stable with a milking robot and constant exercise outside the village.
Also active on the ÖDP state board
Socio-politically influenced early on – in the extended family, in the village community and the Catholic rural people’s movement – Agnes Edenhofer’s gaze always went beyond the courtyard and the church tower. After visiting projects in Senegal, Africa, with rural people over 20 years ago and experiencing the injustices there, but also the warmth and gratitude of people who live so simply, she became politically active at home. She became more and more involved in the ÖDP, where her brother-in-law was already active, and supported their referendum on cloning, mobile communications, species protection and many other topics. She quickly became district chairwoman and has also been a member of the ÖDP state executive board for a long time. At the same time, she also works on the state board of the Bioland Association and is the regional spokesperson for Upper Bavaria – all of this in addition to family tasks with daily stable work and the farm shop.
Convincer for ecology and democracy
There is no doubt that the 61-year-old is a passionate believer in ecology and democracy. A good education for children and securing municipally owned hospitals are some of the other issues close to her heart, in addition to environmentally friendly agriculture. She wants to continue to campaign for this, continue to fight for this, and she wants to “bring votes” to the ÖDP on October 8th, as she says, and also on the list for the district council. The Oberhausen native emphasizes that her party has already achieved a lot outside of parliament in recent years, and now it is time for the ÖDP to be able to participate directly in the state parliament. And one thing is certain: Agnes Edenhofer would not lose her grip on the ground there either.
Six questions for Agnes Edenhofer
Transport: How can public transport be strengthened?
Our traffic problems are self-inflicted. The car still has a larger lobby in Bavaria than public transport. It would be significant if large parts of the Werdenfelsbahn were finally expanded to two tracks with a half-hourly service. We don’t want new roads, we want new tracks and free travel for buses and trains. Students should get used to public transport early on through free use. This would reduce ticketing bureaucracy, eliminate the need for parent taxis and allow buses to operate at better capacity.
Housing: What has to happen so that average earners can still afford an apartment (bought or rented)?
In order to create affordable housing, the housing market needs state instruments to implement the law “Ownership Obliges. Its use should at the same time serve the good of the general public. There has been a lot of construction in the region in recent years, but the population has not increased in percentage terms. In contrast, the per capita demand for living space has increased significantly. Existing buildings must be used and renovated as a priority. Regulatory measures would, for example, be a tax on vacancies. And social housing must always remain social housing.
Migration: What needs to be done in Bavaria and locally to integrate refugees?
The burden of increased immigration was and is initially high. But if we look at successful examples of integration, we realize that migrants in particular secure processes in many services, care and various economic sectors in our country. A very important part of integration is mandatory German courses for children and adults right from the start, as well as rapid integration into work processes and local clubs.
Environment: Wind, solar, water: What would be the best way for the district to be climate neutral by 2035?
I still see many roofs in the district without solar or thermal use. If this were expanded and storage options were created, we would come closer to the climate-neutral goals. In addition, the use of wind should be promoted in promising locations. The municipality is also responsible for the supply of water and electricity, as additional investment cannot always be expected from private sources. Renaturation of the moors would also be essential. In construction, too, more materials must be processed according to the principle of the cradle-to-cradle circular economy with a view to intensifying wooden buildings.
Education: How can care in daycare centers and schools be guaranteed given the shortage of staff?
If parents want to do the parenting work themselves, also for the sake of bonding, they are punished financially. It is increasingly becoming apparent that the public sector is unable to care for and educate all children up to the age of 10. There is a lack of trained specialist staff for this. The ÖDP has launched a petition on this topic. In order to provide a timely remedy, we are calling for a state child-care allowance with pension entitlement in the first three years, so that parental child-rearing work is also valued monetarily and parents have freedom of choice.
Health care: What will the hospital landscape look like in the district in ten years?
We must succeed in maintaining good care in the district. Although political decisions and quality requirements as well as a shortage of specialists etc. in the medical field require changes, the Weilheim and Schongau hospitals should endure. If referring doctors and patients value and accept the medical offer, we will be able to utilize both hospitals in their important functions. It is particularly necessary for our aging society to provide good, caring medicine. We must also see outpatient operations as an opportunity.
