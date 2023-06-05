The honor comes due to what Nevine Allouba has presented over the decades in many aspects of the cultural scene.

The French Medal is usually awarded to brilliant personalities who presented innovations in the artistic and literary fields, or contributed to the flourishing of arts and literature in France and the world.

The Egyptian “soprano” told Sky News Arabia about her winning the French Medal of Arts and Letters, saying: “I felt proud and grateful for being honored and awarded a knighthood, and appreciating the efforts I made in my artistic life, whether at the singing level, teaching, or caring for young talents and opening the way for them.” “.

A professor of voice at the American University in Cairo, she is considered the first Egyptian soprano to sing on the big stage at the inauguration of the new Cairo Opera House in 1988.

And she recounted the scenes of her singing at the opening of the opera, saying: “Dr. Ratiba El-Hefny was the first director of the Egyptian Opera House in 1988, and she knew my career and my studies in Germany. She spoke to me about the opening of the opera and that we, as young people, must be part of it. Indeed, she came to Egypt for a full month for rehearsals and singing.” in the opening.”

Allouba traveled to Germany to study operatic singing, and learned from one of the great teachers there, Entesyn, which affected her personality in terms of punctuality and good study: “I benefited from that period, we worked for a long time throughout the day and worked hard, sang and learned.” This is what I taught my students afterwards, and it influenced their personality and led a number of them to success.”

Alouba believes that most of the distinguished composers turned to soundtracks, so the musical theater became empty, unlike the experiments that came out during the last two decades, which were ending quickly, and producers leaving the theater to increase its cost, which affected the Egyptian music scene.

Who is Nevine Allouba?

She started her artistic career at the age of seven, and learned to play the piano in addition to singing.

She joined the Conservatoire, where she studied art and operatic singing, and graduated from the piano department.

She holds a PhD in Opera and Vocal Education from Hanover.

She has had principal roles in operas in Hanover, Detmold, Essen, Hamburg, Berlin, Vienna, Paris, London, Rome, Dublin, Amman, Cairo and Alexandria.

In 2011, she founded the “Fabrika” troupe, which aims to develop the Egyptian contemporary art scene and cultural production.

Fabrica focuses on musical theater in Egypt, by offering training programs, performance capabilities, and outreach to the community.

The Egyptian soprano, who performed many operas, including “The Khedive”, “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Ghada Al-Kamilia”, established the “Fabrika” troupe, out of her full belief that Egypt is full of great talents, and there must be an entity that helps them and provides them with a space of singing and different art.

Alouba confirmed in her interview with Sky News Arabia: “When we got to know the audience, a number of them asked to learn singing, so we established an academy for them, and a number of distinguished people returned from more than one country, and they are now teaching young people the arts of singing and music, so that they can graduate. Comprehensive singer.

There are dozens of distinguished singers who graduated from the academy, and some of them traveled abroad and are relied upon there for major events.

She acted in a number of plays, and learned a lot from the artist Samiha Ayoub, and the artist Mahmoud Yassin, whom he considered a symbol of generosity, seriousness, and discipline.

I was offered the role of Umm Kulthum, the lady of Egyptian and Arab singing, but the matter was a great responsibility, as she presents an oriental color, and the color that I present is completely different.

The Egyptian soprano chose to present a number of messages: