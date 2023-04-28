For having killed a cat, a cyclist was fired by his team

About two months ago, the cyclist scandal became known Antonio Tiberi, who in June 2022 killed a cat after shooting it from his home in San Marino with an air rifle.

From that moment on, the Italian rider was suspended by his team Trek, p.But this Friday it became known that he will not continue with that squad.

the antecedent

Tiberi killed the cat of the San Marino Ministry of Tourism and Post, so this big problem was formed.

“Trek-Segafredo and Antonio Tiberi have agreed to part ways with immediate effect, after the rider’s actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition. With the rider’s contract now terminated, he is free to sign with another team. No further comment will be made at this time,” the team reported.

“My intention was simply to measure the firing capacity of the weapon, so much so that I aimed at a prohibition sign… I also admit that (just as stupidly and unconsciously) I tried to hit a cat… and to my surprise I hit it In fact. He had no intention of killing the animal, in fact he was convinced that the weapon was not lethal,” the rider defended himself on that occasion.

For the act, he was sentenced to pay a fine of 4,000 euros and his weapon was confiscated. Trek-Segafredo suspended his salary and left him without running 20 days, but that lasted until today.

