05/24/2023 – 11:45 am

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Wednesday, the 24th, that the expressive approval of the fiscal framework on the night of Tuesday, the 23rd, in the Chamber is a victory for all. He also said that Congress “took off” the issue of polarization between government and opposition.

The framework was approved with 372 votes in favour, over 100 more than necessary (257).

“In a country that is coming out of a decade of polarization, having achieved almost 400 votes President Arthur must be comfortable, the rapporteur, the Ministry of Finance is comfortable. President Lula must have had news he liked. Tough or not, we had to get out of that trap and get out responsibly,” said Haddad.

According to the minister, the framework rule, after the changes in the Chamber, became tougher, and garnered the greatest possible support. “It’s a rule made to last, it can change one parameter or another in 4 or 5 years. But the sustainability design is guaranteed with this scoreboard. This is more important than whether you will be able to spend R$5 billion more or less next year.”























