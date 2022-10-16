





Fruit of controversy and confusion by the public, the so-called “incognito window” that Google’s Chrome browser makes available has been questioned by the US technology company’s own employees for a long time, according to lawsuit documents that ask billion-dollar claims for invasion of privacy.

In one of the lawsuits, which runs in the State of Texas, prosecutor Ken Paxton claimed that Google collects data from users while they think they are browsing anonymously by choosing this browsing mode in Chrome.

In addition to Texas, there are lawsuits in Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia on the same topic, but whose central argument is basically the same: that Google would have deceived its users with this navigation mode and invaded their privacy while collect their data when they thought they were browsing “fully anonymous”.

Billions at stake

Another process, however, is even more important. That’s because in Oakland, Calif., a judge will decide whether tens of millions of people can gather as part of a lawsuit against Google for using incognito mode and having their data collected.

Each user can claim privacy damages ranging from $100 to $1,000 per breach, which could lead to a final calculation of billions of dollars if Google is actually convicted in court.

Despite the huge potential damage, Google denies having acted in bad faith. “Privacy controls have long been built into our services and we encourage our teams to constantly discuss or consider ideas for improving them,” spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in a statement.

Despite this, lawsuit documents point out that Google employees themselves felt frustration with the tool, including commenting on these feelings with other colleagues.

In an email conversation between Google engineers in 2018, one of them stated that they should stop calling the mode “incognito” after showing a survey indicating that users did not understand what a private browsing mode would be.

In addition, he also mentioned that the icon that appears when the tab is open (and that resembles a spy, with a hat and peculiar glasses) and the message “You have entered incognito mode” also contributed even more to confuse users.

This and other emails are part of the body of evidence presented in the lawsuit that accuses Google of deliberately confusing users and taking advantage of it.

For Google, it is common sense that the browsing mode does not make the person invisible when browsing, and users agree to data sharing.







