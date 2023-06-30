Former judge criticizes Janja for calling PT president a “future senator” and deputy rebuts on her Twitter profile

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said this Thursday (June 29, 2023) that Senator Sergio Moro (União-PR) is convinced that he will be impeached and therefore criticized the speech of the first lady Janja Lula da Silva on the representation of the State of Paraná in the Senate. On Wednesday (28.jun), Janja shared a photo with the federal deputy and called her “Future Senator”.

In your Twitter profileGleisi wrote: “He is so convinced that he will be impeached, for having defrauded the electoral laws, that he is already wanting to interfere, with his authoritarian style, in the elections of our Paraná”.

Gleisi reminded Moro that, “for now”the elections for the Casa Alta will only be held in 2026. “Easy boy”. And completed: “Until then, we will await the pronouncement of Justice on your case. Is that what you’re afraid of?”.

The former judge of Operation Lava Jato has lawsuits against him on spending even during the pre-campaign, when he was affiliated with Podemos and aimed to run for President of the Republic.

The actions were filed by the PL (Liberal Party) of Paraná and the Brazilian Federation of Hope, formed by the PT (Workers’ Party), PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) and PV (Green Party) parties. The parties ask for Moro’s impeachment and his ineligibility for 8 years.