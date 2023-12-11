Of Health editorial team

A portion of those affected have normal eye pressure. Discovering it late can make it difficult to slow down its progression.

Glaucoma has a major impact on the Italian population. It affects 2% and therefore at least one million two hundred thousand people are affected by it in our country: High eye pressure, myopia, low blood pressure and familiarity – explains Michele Iester, Professor of Diseases of the Visual System at the University of Genoa—, are the most important risk factors for this pathology. Those who are short-sighted or those who have cases of glaucoma in the family are led to be examined by a specialist because they know they are at risk. The problem concerns the rest of the population who underestimate the danger and do not undergo the necessary checks. But if you arrive late, it will be difficult to slow down the further evolution of the disease. See also The Impact of Digital Eye Strain and How to Mitigate Its Effects

4% of the population over 40 years of age have elevated eye pressure without having any clinical signs of the disease (ocular hypertension), recalls Luca Rossetti, Professor of Diseases of the Visual Apparatus at the State University of Milan. This group of subjects (still healthy) has a greater risk of contracting glaucoma over time. Clinical studies both in the USA and in Europe have shown that only 10-15% of these individuals will develop an initial sign of glaucoma within 5 years from the first observation, and that therefore only a portion of these subjects will benefit from a therapy to prevent the development of the disease. the group characterized by the most relevant predictive factors, such as particularly high ocular pressure levels, and thinner than normal corneal thickness, a parameter that has nothing to do with glaucoma, but which contributes significantly to underestimating the pressure value ocular which is detected with tonometry.

The reality is that an eye examination remains the only effective method to detect glaucoma in time and to be able to implement all possible therapeutic strategies aimed at maintaining an adequate functional residue to be able to lead a life without excessive problems. Anyone over the age of 40 – explains Professor Stefano Miglior, professor of diseases of the visual system at the Bicocca in Milan and president of the Italian Association for the study of glaucoma – should undergo an eye examination. Only in this way can the presence of this pathology be ascertained, which unfortunately does not produce symptoms and when it does, it is often too late. There are people affected by this pathology who have normal blood pressure: it is estimated that 20/25% of glaucoma patients have normal eye pressure. A visit to a specialist therefore allows you to check if there are signs of the disease and therefore proceed with further investigations. See also Award to dentist Giuseppe Cicero, who repairs smiles with 3D printing

In March, as part of World Glaucoma Week, Italy will host an important international conference, organized by the AISG and Isabella Palombo's secretariat, to address the problems relating to this pathology and to discuss scientific innovations with experts from Worldwide.

