In the small town of Fairfield, in the US state of Iowa, two high school students are accused of having murdered Nohema Graberwho was their Spanish language teacher, presumably for having given them a bad grade.

The body of the teacher was found in a local park on November 3, 2021 and, according to preliminary investigations, would have been struck down with a baseball bat. Students Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are the prime suspects.

Miller, one of the students, would have met with the teacher Graber, according to the authorities, on November 2 of that same year to talk about his poor grades.

Later, Graber would have driven a van to a nearby park, which he frequented for walks after his work days at school. According to witnesses, the vehicle left said place with two young people in the front seat towards a rural road.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16 years old, are accused of killing Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, 66 to death with a baseball bat. Both teens are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. What, if any, are your thoughts on this case? pic.twitter.com/kPpMuc90aX — 🔎| The CrimiTalk™️ CIC est. 2016 (@TheCrimiTalk) March 25, 2022

The body of the teacher was found in another park in the area, hidden by a sheet, a wheelbarrow and some railway beams. According to information from the US media ‘Univisión’, the corpse presented a strong head injury as a result of a blow.

The lawyers of the teacher’s relatives presented documents to the Iowa State Attorney’s Office that would prove the reasons why both boys would have murdered their teacher.

The judge in charge of the case is now in the process of listening to the arguments by the defendants’ lawyers to invalidate any of the evidence presented.

Y’all out here worried about white kids like Jeremy Goodale and Willard “Chaiden” Miller being taught Critical Race Theory when you ought to be worried about what kind of sick pathology causes them to murder their Spanish teacher. pic.twitter.com/TTOVO2DVak — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 6, 2021

Likewise, prosecutor Chauncy Mouldin called for Goodale to be tried as an adult citizenbecause if the process is carried out under the legislation for minors, the sentence that would be granted would last until the day they turn 18, despite the fact that the age at which a United States citizen is considered of legal age is 21 years old.

