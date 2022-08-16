THE LEAGUE IS PARTYING🔥🤩 André-Pierre Gignac, Tigres striker, reached 100 games with the Monterrey squad💪🏼😎 The French striker has four league titles and one CONCACAF Champions League🏆🐯 #andre-Pierre Gignac #TigresUANL #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/rbk9z68SVP – Sports Nation MX (@NacionDMX) August 8, 2022

The French Andre-Pierre Gignactop scorer in the history of the feline institution, had a talk with the comedian Franco Escamilla and the Mexican defender Hector Morenofrom Rayados de Monterrey, during the program ‘Throwing Ball’declaring that the only classic the team has is against scratched and no more.

Tigres vs America is the new Mexican classic? throwing ball pic.twitter.com/dNovNhxOrk – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) August 13, 2022

However, even when facing the azulcremas does not reach the degree of being a classic, Dede He highlighted the greatness of the Coapa club, but despite this, he assured that the U de Nuevo León always gives the same enthusiasm to any rival he faces, apart from that he also asked the fans of Monterey that they value the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moritop scorer of the institution.

Top Scorers in the 10 years of Liga MX: 144 Andre-Pierre Gignac

109 Rogelio Funes Mori

105 Julio Furch and Mauro Boselli

93 Oribe Peralta

84 Camilo Sanvezzo pic.twitter.com/2bmboJGtDL – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) July 16, 2022