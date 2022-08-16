Due to the great success that Tigres has had in recent years, becoming the club of the past decade, the rivalry against America has become strong, especially if it is remembered that they played two finals between them, which ended with a championship for the azulcremas and another for the regios.
There are people who currently want to place the tigers against America as a classic because of how rough these duels have become, which apart from being accompanied by a good show, however, for one of the stars of the university club, playing against the Eagles is nothing special.
The French Andre-Pierre Gignactop scorer in the history of the feline institution, had a talk with the comedian Franco Escamilla and the Mexican defender Hector Morenofrom Rayados de Monterrey, during the program ‘Throwing Ball’declaring that the only classic the team has is against scratched and no more.
“America they told me it’s like the new classic”, released the bomborowith flake answering ‘Oh, that’s not true. Those of America are worth mother’, however, the Frenchman was not silent and added “To us too, the net. When you meet people on the street the game is the classic (Regio), America doesn’t even exist here, the net, but it’s a great club”.
However, even when facing the azulcremas does not reach the degree of being a classic, Dede He highlighted the greatness of the Coapa club, but despite this, he assured that the U de Nuevo León always gives the same enthusiasm to any rival he faces, apart from that he also asked the fans of Monterey that they value the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moritop scorer of the institution.
In any case, although those words may cause controversy for the Eagle nation, the reality is that America he cannot see the duel as a Classic either, they already have their strong rivalries against Chivas (National Classic), Cruz Azul (Young Classic) Y Pumas (Capital Classic).
