As important as the clothes is what goes under them: in addition to making a woman feel good about herself, a beautiful and good lingerie leaves everything in its place and allows the perfect fit of the chosen look. Want to know how to find the right bra for your body type and your needs?

How should I choose the type of bra? What factors do I take into account?

The main factors to consider are bust size and back size. Knowing the combination of these two measurements identifies the correct size that can be used. Most national lingerie brands work with a standard and proportional numbering, in which the size of the back is equivalent to the size of the cups.

In the Loungerie numbering, it is possible to have a back size different from the size of the cup, covering the most diverse anatomies. For example, someone who has a small back and a big breast can find the perfect bra, and someone who has a wide back and small bust will find it too.

How do I know if I’m wearing the wrong bra?

There are several points of attention. In case a bra is too small, it can tighten around the back circumference, and the cup can split the breasts causing discomfort and not looking good. When the bra is too big for the body, the sides and back are going up, causing a disengagement of the breasts in the cups. As for the bulge, it can be left over and mark under clothing.

What are the benefits of using the correct part?

The benefits are many. A properly worn bra will provide the support needed to accommodate the breast and can be worn throughout the day without causing discomfort.

My breasts are very sagging, what is the best bra?

It is recommended to wear underwired bras, as it will directly influence the support of the breasts, and in this way, place them in the ideal place.

I have big breasts and I want them to look smaller. What type of part is suitable?

The ideal bra is one that you are wearing properly. Always, for large breasts, the recommended bra is a full coverage without cups. It has ample coverage in the cup and accommodates the breasts so they are very comfortable without increasing the volume.

My breasts are really small, is there any trick to make them look bigger?

Sure! For those with small breasts, the secret is to wear a push-up bra. A bra that has an inner bubble of foam that fills the cup space moving the breast up and giving more volume. It also brings and lifts the breasts, leaving a beautiful cleavage.

I have a lot of back pain because of my breasts, is there a bra that will take the weight off my shoulders?

Yes, for larger breasts the ideal is to wear high support bras. They have a base, wide straps and a cup with greater coverage, better accommodating the breasts and providing reinforced support. The full coverage bra without cups is ideal for this biotype.

How to choose my bra size? What measures should be taken into account?

It’s very simple. Just measure the size of the back (just below the breast) and the size of the breasts (at the height of the nipple). The size is always formed by a number and a letter, for example, 44B. Where the number 44 refers to the size of the back and the letter to the size of the cup. That is, if you are 44B, your back size is proportional to your bust size.