Gardeners and gardeners use the lunar sowing calendar when planting plants. The influence of different phases of the Moon on the growth of greenery was discovered in ancient times, and long-term observations helped to identify the days most favorable for sowing various crops. When to plant vegetable and flower seedlings in the spring of 2024 – in the Izvestia article.

Planting calendar for April 2024 for gardeners and gardeners

Photo: RIA Novosti/Artur Lebedev

The climate of April, the second month of spring, is much more delicate and favorable for sowing. During this period, the earth receives a sufficient amount of heat and warms up, which means the number of days suitable for working in the garden increases. In April, first of all, it is worth sowing different types of greens, as well as celery, onions, garlic, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and peas. The age of seedlings (cabbage, zucchini and pumpkin) at the time of planting should be at least 30–35 days, depending on the variety.

From April 10 to 15, the Moon is in its active phase, during which time it will be easier for plants to rise. The most favorable days fall on the 11th, 16th and 25th. Suitable days also include April 2, 3, 6, 10, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30. You should refrain from gardening and put the seeds aside on April 5 and 8.

Lunar sowing calendar for May 2024

The last month of spring is considered the most suitable period for transplanting greenhouse and greenhouse seedlings into open ground. At the same time, in early May, it is recommended to sow seedlings of late-ripening varieties of cabbage, cucumbers, zucchini, watermelons and broccoli in the ground. However, it is worth considering that even at this time in some regions of Russia there is a risk of short-term frosts, in which case the crops should be covered with film.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Alexander Galperin

The growth and rooting of plants depends on many factors, some of which the gardener cannot influence. But he has the power to use all available tools to successfully plant the crops in the ground. One of the most common problems gardeners have is too long and weak seedlings. To eliminate the problem, it is important not to water the greens a lot, but to do it as needed. Experts advise gardeners from central regions to rotate containers with seedlings five times a day so that all sides receive a portion of sunlight. The following will also help make seedlings stronger:

– distance between pots;

— dive;

— fertilizing;

– lowering the temperature if the seedlings are stretched ahead of schedule.