The Nintendo Switch OLED console, 64 GB Mario Red edition of storage, 7-inch screen, detachable Joy-Con controllers and that can connect with your TV for a traditional gaming experience, it is with 11% DISCOUNT on Amazon Mexico where it has a list price of $5,599 pesos less the promotional percentage you would pay $4,988 Mexican pesos. This equipment for gamers offers payment options of up to 24 months with a financing charge that will be explained later as well as the characteristics of the Mario-inspired console.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, February 21, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

The console Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition 64GB It costs $5,187 pesos on the Walmart Mexico website to be paid in up to 13 months without interest with participating credit cards. On the Coppel portal, the same item has an initial price of $10,999, but it has a discount that leaves it at $5,599 pesos in a single issue payment or up to 24 fortnights with a charge, leaving it at $15,949 pesos. On Amazon Mexico the 64GB OLED Nintendo Switch originally costs $5,599 less the 11% temporary DISCOUNT for what you would pay $4,988 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE in up to 24 months with financing cost.





Features of the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition 64GB console CHEAPER on Amazon than at Walmart.

– 7-inch OLED screen.

– Dock with wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately).

– 64 GB of internal storage (a part for console system use).

– Detachable Joy-Con controllers (1 left Joy-Con in Mario's red color and 1 right).

– Console measures 25 x 21 x 15 cm and weighs 1 kg.

– Model HEG-S-RAAAA.

– It can be connected to a television for a traditional gaming experience as it includes a base.

– 2 Joy-Con controller straps.

– 1 High Speed ​​HDMI Cable.

– 1 Nintendo Switch power adapter.





How much does the 64GB Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED console cost with DISCOUNT on Amazon?

The Nintendo Switch OLED 64GB Mario Red Edition Console (International version) has an original list price of $5,599 pesos, but it has a temporary DISCOUNT of 11%, so its cost remains at $4,988 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE. This article provides payment facilities of up to 24 months with a financing charge that is broken down in the following table.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $292.62* pesos $2,035.10 $7,023.10 18 months $361.63* $1,521.34 $6,509.34 12 months $506.28* $1,087.38 $6,075.38 9 months $647.33* $837.98 $5,825.98 6 months $933.58* $613.52 $5,601.52 3 months $1,794.01* $394.05 $5,382.05

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.