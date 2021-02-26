The industry is always full. In 2018, a study by the National Association of HRDs and the Association for the Employment of Executives showed that one in ten young graduates with bac + 5 worked in human resources. If the sector is on the rise, work-study masters, future directors or human resources managers, are not ready to make all the sacrifices. The values ​​that young adults want to respect in the exercise of their profession are on everyone’s lips. Some people do it without problem, like Frank. Between two courses in labor law, organizational theory or crisis management, he is responsible for supporting the smooth running of “processes” in a large company: “The thing I have heard the most from friends who may have had bad experiences is, ‘Human resources are useless but complicate life.’ This is partly true when there are too many decision-making layers and verticality. As far as I’m concerned, my mission is to solve employee problems and take the time to make sense of the decisions of the company. business. This is exactly the type of position that interests me. I want to continue to support the staff in a qualitative way. “

Aware of the bad image of the profession, Manon has set herself the ambition to change certain practices. If she appreciates her current position as human resources manager, the young woman is already seeing certain contradictions with her ethics: “Even though I’m happy to be able to unblock problems, he has a certain organizational slowness partly due to teleworking. And when there are peaks in activity, applications are sent directly to managers. We have the impression of being denied in our function. Under the guise of committing to youth, my company has also increased the number of recruitments of ‘alternates in this period of crisis. It caught my attention. “ In retraining, Manon kept a bitter taste from her previous experience in a digital society. “It was supposed to be young and innovative but socially it was trash. I was asked to check if it was possible to change the mission of an intern to give him that of an employee who was on partial unemployment at 100%. I answered no. “

Facing discrimination from recruitment firms

For his part, Tom, now on a work-study program in an insurance company, remembers the discrimination observed in a recruitment firm during an internship. “For management controller or financial director positions, clients always asked us to target the three best schools in France. It was up to us to say that it was not necessarily possible. I tried to highlight other profiles. In a recruitment firm, we observe that some companies feel less linked by their brand image and allow themselves more things. I have heard CAC 40 companies say that some jobs are made for “guys”, that girls don’t have their shoulders. “ Attracted by human resources following management experiences in the associative sector, he hopes to keep this human side, even if the hard employment crisis is only in its infancy. “The field of HR is very large. I have time before reaching a certain level of HR responsibilities ”, he nuances. C. R.