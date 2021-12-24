The leader of the Minority in the Chamber, Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), criticized this Thursday, 23, the delay in starting vaccination against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. For Freixo, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, is politicking the lives of young people. The congressman also cited data from the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization reporting that, since the beginning of the pandemic, every two days a child has died from covid-19 in Brazil.

“One child has died every two days since the coronavirus arrived in Brazil. We could already be vaccinating our children, but Bolsonaro is delaying the start of immunization. Instead of protecting our children, the president prefers to make politics with their lives”, said Freixo on Twitter.

+ White House says “thank you” for Trump taking and promoting a booster dose of vaccine

Earlier this week, Freixo had already criticized the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, after the minister declared that “haste is the enemy of perfection” in childhood vaccination. “The Minister of Health is making fun of fathers and mothers who want to protect their children against covid. Queiroga is not a minister, he is Bolsonaro’s henchman”, said the pessebista at the time.

This Thursday, even with the endorsement and recommendation of the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the Ministry of Health will start a public consultation until January 2 on childhood vaccination with Pfizer.

The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) on Wednesday. With this, the government only intends to decide whether or not to vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old when the deadline for receiving contributions expires.

Data from the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization at covid-19 show that 2,978 diagnoses of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) per covid occurred in children aged 5 to 11 years, with 156 deaths last year.

Already throughout 2021, 3,185 cases in this age group have already been registered, with 145 deaths, totaling 6,163 cases and 301 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. An average of 14.3 deaths per month, or one every other day.

