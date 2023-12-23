Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 12:57

The Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) repudiated, in a note, the increase in Rio de Janeiro's ICMS rate, now at 22%. The local federation defined the percentage as “unacceptable”, as it is the highest in the country and harms the state in the race with others to attract and maintain investments.

Rio's ICMS was increased by two percentage points, from 18% to 20%, via a bill sanctioned last Thursday, 21st. Added to the rate of the State Fund to Combat Poverty (FECP), the effective rate in the state goes to 22%.

Firjan disputes the inertia of the Rio de Janeiro government on the issue. The justification presented for the increase in ICMS was contained in a letter signed by all States in the South and Southeast regions.

According to them, the text of the Tax Reform predicted that the collection of ICMS, measured between 2024 and 2028, would be relevant for the division of the new Tax on Goods and Services (IBS, which unifies ICMS and ISS) over the next 50 years. But the text of the reform ended up being changed and the specific provision would no longer appear in its final version, promulgated by the National Congress last Wednesday, the 20th. Neighboring states immediately backed off on the increase in ICMS, unlike Rio, which maintained it.

“The State of Rio de Janeiro stands alone as the only one in the Southeast to increase ICMS. While neighboring states, direct competitors of companies from Rio de Janeiro, retreated from such a measure and maintained rates of 17% to 18%, Rio de Janeiro taxes the state's productive sector at an unacceptable 22% – the highest in the country!”, says Firjan .

Firjan highlights that, despite being the second largest consumer market in Brazil, Rio is the one with the largest deficit in the interstate trade balance, a problem that would tend to worsen with the tax increase.

ICMS for oil and gas

A state law was also published last Thursday that recreates the ICMS collection for the oil and gas sector, with an estimated collection of R$600 million per year. In protest, Firjan argues that this has already been judged unconstitutional.

The entity speaks, in a statement, of a “hard blow to the competitiveness of Rio de Janeiro”, with legal uncertainty, damage to already established companies, flight of investments and destruction of jobs in Rio.

Appeal to the Legislative Assembly

Finally, Firjan asks in the note that the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), and also the local government, revoke the measures due to the change in the final text of the Tax Reform and the withdrawal of the ICMS increase by the States neighbors.

Alerj, however, has acted contrary to the claim in recent weeks. The assembly approved, for example, the Control, Monitoring and Inspection Fee for Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Activities (TFPG) on December 12, establishing a monthly charge of R$43,3290 per concession, sharing and contract area. onerous assignment.

The bill now awaits approval from Governor Cláudio Castro, who has 15 working days to do so or veto it. In January of this year, Castro vetoed a similar project. If sanctioned, the fee will take effect on April 1, 2024.