Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 17:39

The Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) assesses that the launch of the new industrial policy demonstrates the federal government's recognition of the importance of the manufacturing industry in the objective of placing the Brazilian economy among the largest in the world. “And this must be applauded”, comments the entity in a note about the announcement made this Monday, 22, in Brasília, which provides R$300 billion to finance reindustrialization until 2026.

Fiesp is available to collaborate, highlighting, in its comment, that it is ready to work with the government and help implement the announced policies, as well as others that aim to once again make the manufacturing industry “the locomotive of national development ”.

“A strong, innovative, sustainable and competitive manufacturing industry is essential for Brazil to stop being a middle-income economy and become a developed country, solving our economic and social problems”, highlights Fiesp.

The employer also emphasizes that several countries are resuming industrial policies and Brazil cannot be left behind.