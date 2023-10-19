Fedez will be able to participate in the live shows of ‘X Factor’ Why the emergency that led to hospitalization on September 28th at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan “seems to have been resolved” and current health conditions “allow a safe return to work and daily routine.” This is what Adnkronos Salute learned after yesterday the rapper, during an Instagram live broadcast, responded to his fans and explained: “Today they gave me the medical certificate to participate in the X Factor”. And he added: “I’m better and from next week I will also go back to training.”

The internal bleeding, hospitalization, discharge

Fedez was treated for a week in the emergency and oncology surgery department of Fatebenefratelli, directed by Marco Antonio Zappa, for internal bleeding caused by two ulcers, followed by new bleeding that was immediately stopped. On 18 October the artist was discharged, thanking the blood donors for the transfusions received and Professor Zappa who did not stop following his post-hospital progress. Precisely based on the outcome of the latest tests, the OK has arrived which will allow Fedez, from Thursday 26 October, to sit at the judges’ table live on TV for the last phase of the talent show on Sky.