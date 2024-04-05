Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/04/2024 – 14:50

Director of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), Michelle Bowman admitted that some changes in banking regulation may be necessary, but warned of the “significant” risk that these reforms threaten financial stability. The comments were made this Friday, 5th, in a speech during a conference in New York.

The director argued that the American central bank must be careful to prevent regulatory measures from harming the functioning of banking institutions, particularly medium and small ones.

“Poorly calibrated regulatory actions can also negatively affect economic activity and reduce the availability of credit, limiting the supply of other financial products or services”, warned the director.

She argued that policymakers need to assess whether the capital requirement increases envisaged in the Basel III reforms meet the requirements of being “efficient and appropriately targeted”.