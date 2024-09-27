Priest Gerardo Gómez Villegas is director of the Salesian Work in the city of Los Mochis. Originally from León, Guanajuato, and born on October 3, 1953, he did his first studies at the Salesian seminary in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco; Jalostotitlán, Jal; Zapopan, Jal, and culminated in Tlaquepaque. His priestly ordination was on December 16, 1978 in the same Tlaquepaque and, later, he obtained a doctorate in Canon Law in the city of Rome at the University of San Juan de Letrán (1984-1987). He has collaborated in Ecclesiastical Courts. He has just finished a Master’s Degree in Human Personnel Management at Utel and, for now, he is happily a Mochitense citizen.
