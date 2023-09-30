Home page politics

Russia is using the feared Ka-52 attack helicopters less and less as Ukraine becomes increasingly effective at eliminating them, the ISW says in its new report.

Zaporizhia – The Russian military must, according to the renowned Institute for the Study of War (ISW) at the front in Ukraine war suffer further heavy losses. after the Ukraine with sabotage attacks on Russian military bases After blowing up various military aircraft, Ukrainian armed forces are now increasingly successful in destroying the Russian ruler’s feared Ka-52 attack helicopters Wladimir Putin effectively switched off.

Russia has subsequently reduced its use of these aircraft in repelling Ukraine’s grueling advance in the south and east of the country, it said ISW.

Because of heavy losses – Ukraine is pushing Russia to use new helicopter tactics

The Kamov Ka-52 helicopter has so far played the most important role in the fight against the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Kamov Alligator coaxial rotor aircraft, nicknamed “Putin’s Vulture” by the Ukrainian media, is considered one of the most effective attack helicopters in the world.

The British Ministry of Defense described the helicopters as “one of the most influential Russian weapon systems” on the front line.

The Ukraine suffered significant losses from this type of helicopter. But these also weigh heavily for Russia. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the country has lost around 40 Ka-52 helicopters by the end of July alone. asked the British secret service firmly.

Russia withdraws “Putin’s Vulture” from airspace: “Fear of losses”

Now the losses for the Russian troops appear to be becoming critical. “Ukrainian armed forces appear to have improved their ability to shoot down Russian Ka-52 helicopters in mid-August 2023, and the Russian command may have reduced air operations in the western Zaporizhzhia region out of fear of air and pilot losses,” it said the ISW in its latest report from Friday (September 29th).

ISW: Ukraine slows down Russian offensive near Zaporizhia – “Weakened Russian combat power”

The US-based research institute affirms that Moscow instead conducting more airstrikes in other parts of the front line, including Kherson and Luhansk, to potentially compensate for “weakened” Russian forces in those areas.

“Russian forces appear to have increased their use of combat drones against advancing Ukrainian forces, and Russian artillery units continue to play an important role in repelling Ukrainian attacks,” the ISW said.

Tactics change along the entire front: Ukrainian advances towards Tokmak

However, military experts are currently observing a change in tactics in Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces have so far attempted to cut off the Russian-occupied areas in the south and east of the country from each other as part of the counteroffensive.

Currently, however, the heaviest fighting is concentrated on the central front, especially around the villages of Robotyne and Werbowe. For several days now, the soldiers have been advancing on the strategically important village of Novoprokopivka, which is only 17 kilometers north of Tokmak.

Military experts: Ukraine has decimated its helicopter gunship squadrons from 100 to 25

So far, no counterattacks by Russian troops have been observed on the Ukrainian sectors of the front. One reason for this could be that the Russian armed forces are hardly in a position to launch their own attacks after the exhausting past weeks and months. The Russian Air Force has lost 90 aircraft since the start of the war in Ukraine and is losing effectiveness due to overuse of its jets, reports British military intelligence.

In its latest daily intelligence report on Thursday (September 28), the British Ministry of Defense reported that Russia was decimating its fleet of fighter jets through overuse because the conflict was dragging on much longer than expected. “All aircraft have a lifespan expressed in flight hours,” the report said, “and it is very likely that with additional deployment, Russia is using up the lifespan of many of its aircraft much faster than planned,” it said Ministry of Defence. The severe losses in the squadron of the feared Ka-52 Kamov attack helicopters are doing the rest.

Nico Lange, Ukraine expert at the Munich Security Conference, explained to The Economist, that Ukraine was eliminating the helicopters “piece by piece” – and of the around 100 helicopters at the beginning of the war, only around 25 may have remained.