EA harmonious father-child relationship looks different. “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class asshole,” Pax, then 16 years old, wished his father Brad Pitt via Instagram in 2020.

In the post, the teenager also accused the Hollywood star of having bullied the family for years. “You are a terrible person. Your four youngest children are trembling before you,” the post published a few days ago continues. Pitt’s former wife, Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (“Crazy”), took Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage when she was a toddler. Her partner Pitt later adopted the boy.

The Jolie-Pitts’ family life came to an abrupt end in September 2016 when the Oscar winner (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) became violent towards his eldest son Maddox on board a plane. At that time, Jolie filed for divorce while the child welfare office began an investigation. At that time, the authorities refrained from taking legal action against Pitt.

The former glamor couple’s three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, stayed with Jolie, as did the adopted offspring Maddox, Pax and Zahara. Pitt later admitted to drinking and using cannabis for years.