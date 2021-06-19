Elizabeth hernandez

Pachuca / 06.19.2021 14:25:36

Before celebrating the Father’s Day, this Sunday, June 20, bars and canteens expect sales rebound of 30 percent, in the line of being able to recover since they have not been able to increase their income.

The above reported Francisco Javier Zavala Ramírez, president of the Association of Bars and Canteens of Pachuca, who also indicated that there will be various promotions in order to attract and invite customers to consume this weekend.

“Each establishment will give its own promotions, there are some who will offer a welcome drink, the presence of a special guest from the artistic medium and others have chosen to raffle a gift.

“It is a date that we are going to take advantage of because, unlike Mother’s Day which is more traditional and benefits the economic spill in other sectors such as the restaurateur, Father’s Day we have observed in the last four years that there has been a pleasant coexistence among the regular diners who arrive accompanied by their family ”, he explained.

He acknowledged that previously the celebration went a bit unnoticed, but over time it has been given more publicity and marketing, which represents an opportunity for the union to boost your sales.

“It is important that people know that each of the establishments will comply with all the sanitary protocols established by the state Health Secretariat, since we have not ignored the possibility of outbreaks that have caused widespread closures or in certain sectors,” he said.

He further stated that the 50 percent capacity will be respected in closed spaces and 70 percent in open spaces.

Along these lines, he said, bars, canteens, nightclubs, and discos have been one of the sectors most punished when biosafety determinations are made, so they have acted responsibly to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also mentioned that an increase in sales was observed and then the flow of diners stabilized for a few weeks and rebounded again during Mexican soccer tournaments and other celebrations.

“Hopefully there will be a rebound similar to what was generated with the soccer matches of the Mexican league. But the basis we have for making an estimate of how much sales will increase is unstable and if we compare it with the sales of three years ago, the outlook does not look so encouraging, “he concluded.

