The local emergency, crisis and disaster team, as part of a series of continuous efforts to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and in coordination with representatives of government and local departments and agencies, the Department of Economic Development, the Municipality Department and the Community Police Department, conducted a field inspection tour of 69 facilities belonging to the emirate, in order to follow up And to see the extent of the commitment of commercial and economic establishments in Ras Al Khaimah to the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures that the state is following to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The field tour conducted by the team, which was aimed at inspecting the public health and safety standards for the prevention of Covid-19, in a number of facilities and shops in Ras Al Khaimah, revealed the violation of some establishments and shops, while one of the cafes in the emirate was closed due to its failure to implement the measures. Preventive, while not being careful to distance the members of his audience, and advice and guidance has been provided to a number of establishments and shops, regarding the need for awareness and commitment to apply precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19, while some members of the public were directed to the Qawasim Corniche and the Ras Al Khaimah beach, with necessity Spacing, and assuring everyone that violations of the state’s measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 are subject to legal accountability, and thus the financial fine.

The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team called for the importance of all facilities in Ras Al Khaimah adhering to precautionary and preventive measures and maintaining public health requirements, stressing that the competent authorities will not tolerate anyone who does not adhere to the specified requirements and procedures, wishing health and safety for all.