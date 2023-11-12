Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/11/2023 – 17:54

Foreign relations experts consider the operation to repatriate the group of 32 Brazilians who were in the Gaza Strip as a diplomatic victory for Brazil.

The group crossed the border with Egypt, through the Rafah Portal, on Sunday morning (12) and is expected to embark for Brazil tomorrow (13). According to them, even with the delay in including the list of people authorized to cross the border, diplomacy showed the capacity for negotiation and coordination in actions.

Related news:

The professor of International and Comparative Politics of the postgraduate program in Political Science at the Federal University of Minas (UFMG), Dawisson Belém Lopes told Brazil Agency that with the return of Brazilians, Brazil managed to assert the weight of its diplomatic tradition:

“This is very important, because even though it is not one of the countries that automatically aligns itself with Israel, Brazil always seeks, in relation to this Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has been going on for decades, a position of equidistance and defends the two-state solution [de Israel e da Palestina].”

“Despite having this critical engagement in relation to the topic, Brazil still asserted the weight of its tradition, the ability to bring its citizens to its territory and this seems very positive to me. It is a signal that is sent, which shows the importance of Brazil in the context of nations”, stated the professor.

In Lopes’ assessment, even though the first lists of people authorized to leave Gaza included names of foreigners from countries more aligned with Israel, Itamaraty knew how to conduct negotiations well to repatriate Brazilians. The first list, which was published on Wednesday, November 1st, authorized a group of 450 foreigners to leave the enclave.

Of the 3,463 foreigners authorized to leave the Gaza Strip as of last Wednesday (8), 1,253 have United States passports, which represented 36.1% of the total. Israel’s main ally in the country’s war against Hamas leads the list of nationalities allowed to leave the region, until now.

In addition to the United States, eight other countries had more than 100 nationals allowed to leave the Gaza Strip. These nine nations make up 86% of the total number of foreigners authorized to cross the border with Egypt. The second most benefited nationality was Germany, with 335 people, representing 9.6% of the total. Brazilians were only included on the seventh list.

“Right now, Gaza is the territory that is suffering a very intense military attack from Israel and, naturally, everyone in that territory is at risk of death. That is why it is so important, so urgent, to repatriate Brazilians. And, in aggregate, I would say that Brazil achieved not only the objective of bringing this first wave of Brazilians, those who had first requested return, repatriation, but also in a quick time, because if we consider that in the previous waves, practically only For those citizens of countries that are Israel’s first allies, Brazil managed to negotiate the terms of this repatriation well”, pointed out the professor.

Lopes also assessed that the relationship with Israel suffered deterioration after the episode involving the country’s ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, who participated, on Wednesday (8), in the Chamber of Deputies in a meeting with former president Jair Bolsonaro and right-wing parliamentarians. On the occasion, he showed a film with images of the Hamas attack on October 7th.

“It is natural that there is a Brazilian strangeness regarding what was done, especially by the Israeli ambassador in Brazil. It seems to me that he crossed a line. He tried paths that are not the most advisable in conventional diplomatic practice. He tried to influence the direction of the Brazilian domestic debate, including involving a politician whose political rights were hunted down. An unelectable politician, a former president of the Republic. This is serious, it seems problematic to me.”

However, Lopes does not believe in a change in the diplomatic relationship with Israel, as Brazil has historical relations with the Middle Eastern country.

“There are relations between the two States that are important, that go beyond the governmental level, that go beyond the current government of Israel. So, this must always be calculated very calmly, very cautiously, very rationally. This is the domain of diplomacy. Diplomacy cannot react in a temperamental way. This response from the Brazilian State must always be very rationalized. So, I think this relationship will undergo a reevaluation from now on, but I don’t see the prospect of rupture on my horizon”, said Lopes. “The issue is intricate, we know that there are still many Brazilians in Palestinian territory”, he concluded.

This Sunday (12), in a press interview, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, was asked about the episode involving Zonshine, but limited himself to saying that he did not know him: “I don’t know him”. The chancellor did not respond about the possibility of summoning Zonshine to explain the meeting. In diplomatic language, summoning a foreign ambassador is an important gesture that demonstrates the seriousness of an issue for the host country.

Diplomacy

The monitor of the Observatory of Foreign Policy and International Insertion of Brazil (Opeb), International Relations course at the Federal University of ABC (UFABC) Bruno Fabrício da Silva considers that the repatriation operation also represented a victory for Brazilian diplomacy, but there was a delay “excessive”, to authorize the departure of citizens from countries allied with Israel, such as the United States and most Western powers.

“The direct participation of the president and the diplomatic corps in negotiations with Israeli, Palestinian and Egyptian authorities highlights Brazil’s commitment to protecting its citizens in conflict situations. Furthermore, the support offered during the period in Gaza, such as guaranteeing essential resources and alerting Israeli authorities about the group’s location, shows the proactive action of Brazilian diplomacy in crisis situations,” da Silva told Brazil Agency.

For the researcher, after repatriation, Brazil can position itself more assertively to condemn Israel’s attacks, as already indicated by statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who classified the situation as genocide.

“President Lula has already demonstrated a more incisive stance by classifying the events as genocide and by strongly condemning Israeli military actions. In my view, the decision to adopt a more incisive stance may involve the risk of harming bilateral relations with Israel and its allies, but it may also be perceived as an ethical and humanitarian response to the gravity of the situation,” he assessed.

He also points out that the repatriation of Brazilians can, however, be seen as a movement in line with the stance of other South American countries, which increased their diplomatic tone in reaction to the Israeli attacks in Gaza, such as Chile, Colombia, of Bolivia and Jordan itself, which summoned their ambassadors for consultations.

“The decision by other South American countries to increase their diplomatic tone could also influence Brazil to adopt a firmer stance. However, in situations of humanitarian crisis and serious human rights violations, such as in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, there is increasing pressure for States to adopt firmer positions and clearly express their ethical and moral position on the events”, pointed out da Silva .

“In certain situations, it is necessary to change the diplomatic paradigm and Brazil’s weight in the international system can, with a more incisive decision, in a way bring a harsher vision to the condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza,” he added.

Collapse

The professor of Arabic History at the Department of Oriental Literature at the Faculty of Philosophy, Literature and Human Sciences at the University of São Paulo (USP) and current director of the Center for Arab Studies at USP, Arlene Elizabeth Clemesh, also considers that Brazil should rise to the top tone in diplomatic relations with Israel.

Arlene believes that the government must emphatically signal that it does not agree with what Israel has been doing in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. She also defends the revocation of military and security agreements already signed with Israel.

“This is what is expected of the Brazilian government, now that Brazilians have been released. It would also be a case of considering a sign of displeasure, in the form of calling our ambassador in Tel Aviv. But the most important thing is the rupture of military and security contracts. Only then, with the cancellation of contracts in several countries around the world, will the Israeli government be pressured to stop the treatment given to the Palestinian people,” the professor told Brazil Agency.

“Gaza, it is very important to understand, has collapsed. Survival today in Gaza belongs to the fittest, the most resilient, the lucky enough not to be seriously injured and able to defend themselves. Incubators were turned off due to lack of electricity and, as far as I know, two babies have already died. There are no minimum living conditions in Gaza. What is happening is a combination of genocide and ethnic cleansing,” she criticized.

Arlene also said that the first lists of people authorized to leave Gaza only benefited countries with close alliances with Israel, such as the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Ukraine, but pointed to the return as a victory for diplomacy.

“The Brazilians were few, compared to the aforementioned nationalities, who were already located close to the border with Egypt, close to the Rafah crossing”, he noted.

“The release of Brazilians from Gaza, so that they could come to Brazil in safety, was a huge victory for diplomacy and for the Brazilian government. Since the first days of this attack on Gaza, the Permanent Office of Brazilian Representation in Palestine had been working intensely to organize logistically and diplomatically the departure of the Brazilians. The commitment was very great in all spheres, mobilizing Itamaraty, the chancellor and President Lula himself”, he added.