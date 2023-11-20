Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/20/2023 – 8:15

The government’s decision to reinstate unions in decision-making processes regarding working hours on Sundays and holidays reinforces the paternalistic model of the State, created during the Vargas era, experts say. According to them, this back-and-forth in labor rules generates costs and extra work, in addition to bringing more legal uncertainty.

“Brazil is moving towards avoiding the presence of the State in situations that do not require it, but it cannot be stable in this sense”, says Ricardo Almeida, legal advisor to the Brazilian Association of Capital Finance Secretariats (Abrasf) and attorney for the municipality from Rio de Janeiro. “We continue to have the tendency to treat workers as undersufficient, in a Vargas State model concerned with protecting interests, but the world has changed.”

This is because, reminds Almeida, retail no longer competes with the corner store, but with all global e-commerce. “Making it difficult and more expensive to open stores is to greatly harm a reality that needs high investments to exist and that faces a new world, with more home office, fewer consumers on the streets and more competition.”

MYOPIA

According to João Pedro Eyler Póvoa, partner in the labor area at Bichara Advogados, several retail clients of his have been studying ways to question the overturning of the ordinance, probably via writ of mandamus, at least for the next holidays and Sundays, in a very important period for retailers. due to its proximity to Black Friday and Christmas.

“The most curious thing is that we do not see, from workers, complaints against the opening of stores on Sundays and holidays,” he says. “It’s usually on those days when they sell and earn the most.”

Other experts have similar views. “The return of unions in private decisions is myopia because it means wanting to look at the future through the glasses of the past”, says Gouvêa de Souza, from Gouvêa Ecosystem. “What the government does is create conditions to increase operational costs and, when this happens, companies look for alternatives to reduce costs, whether with more automation or personnel cuts. It’s a shot in the foot.”

Last Thursday, senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) forwarded a legislative project to suspend the Ministry of Labor’s decision. For him, the ordinance violates law 13,874/19, which establishes standards for the protection of free enterprise and the free exercise of economic activity and provisions on the State’s status as a normative and regulatory agent.

Without finding the expected support from the government, retailers also turned to parliamentarians on the issue of the US$50 exemption for imports via international marketplaces, from Remessa Compliance. Companies in the sector managed to put together a non-partisan movement, with the support of politicians from the PT, PP, PSD and PL, to create a bill that would end the exemption. Politicians realized, along with their electoral bases, that Chinese commerce would be destroying small businesses across the country’s interior and not just large business groups.

The STF’s judgment, which determines a work scale that favors only female workers in the sector, has been seen as “a demand to the higher court that embarks on creating legislation standards of wide repercussion, as has been happening in recent years”, according to Almeida.

Riachuelo filed an appeal with the STF this month to try to reverse a September decision in which the First Panel of the STF (composed of five ministers) upheld a decision by the Superior Labor Court (TST) that forces businesses to take time off to workers on Sundays, every 15 days.

The score was tight, 3 to 2, and the judges understood that it was necessary to give different treatment to guarantee fundamental rights and consider the historical exclusion of women from the job market. The argument prevailed that the female benefit rule is provided for in the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) and is constitutional.

Riachuelo wants to take the discussion to the plenary, where more ministers can vote, and asks that the action be judged with general repercussions.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.