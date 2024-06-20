These are difficult times for policymakers. Should you make electric cars from a certain country more expensive or not? Should you keep bullying a nationalistic car brand with new names and removing flags? Here in the Netherlands we are looking at how we can get entrepreneurs with a diesel bus to switch to an electric variant. Despite a ban on diesel buses in the city and becoming considerably more expensive. The government must do something in return.

An incentive to drive your company car emission-free – or to continue to do so – is the exemption scheme for heavy-duty emission-free vans. A hydrogen bus is also allowed. Normally, a car license (B license) is not enough to drive a vehicle heavier than 3,500 kilos. The Dutch government has made an exception for electric vans that exceed that weight. The maximum weight has been shifted to 4,250 kilos.

The end of the scheme would have been reached on July 1, 2024, but the government has done something about this. The ‘toleration situation’ will be extended by one year. If the government had not done that, there would be about 850 electric buses for which you suddenly have to have a C driving license. Great for entrepreneurs, but not all business people are allowed to use the rule.

Who will benefit from the new scheme?

Only entrepreneurs who have purchased a heavy electric van before October 1, 2023 are covered by the scheme. Companies that purchase a new EV bus now will only be able to benefit from the exemption in the course of next year. The government is awaiting a new driving license directive that will be regulated at European level.

‘A new driving license directive is currently being worked on in a European context. The new rules may provide a solution to current feasibility and enforceability challenges. Because the outcome of the European legislative process is still uncertain, the current tolerance situation will be extended until July 1, 2025,” the cabinet writes.