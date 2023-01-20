It’s really going to happen, we know by now; pay according to use. How does the government know how much you drive and what does the Netherlands think of it?

It’s been talked about for years, but this time it’s really going to happen. In 2030 we will all have to pay according to use. Not car ownership will then be taxed, but car use.

All very well, but how is the (r) government supposed to know how many euros should be on the invoice? Serious research has now been done into this.

Pay according to use?

What was that again? In seven years’ time, the intention is that we will pay motor vehicle tax on the kilometers actually driven. For example, The Hague wants to keep the income from car taxes up to standard and the CO 2 reduce emissions. With a price per kilometer, the underlying idea is that it is fairer than paying for property.

Opportunities

But yes, if you have to pay per kilometer, you have to know how much everyone drives. In the fresh research commissioned by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, various systems for registering kilometers driven have been compared. We looked at fraud resistance, costs, user privacy, feasibility and ease of use (for the user and the tax authorities).

At the same time, we also looked at what steps need to be taken to make the step from taxing property to taxing for use. Different ways of recording kilometers have been investigated and the advantages and disadvantages have been listed.

Big Brother

How will the government handle it? The study looks at three ways of recording kilometers. First of all, the odometer of the car, without a box. Building on existing measurement systems and recording them. Just say read the mileage.

This can be done by reading at an inspection body (do you have to count the kilometers there too?) or wirelessly for cars that are already technically capable of doing so. Driving into a trap where the local tax inspector writes down the odometer reading is also possible.

Box without GPS

The second way that has been investigated is to install a box in the car without GPS. A box that you plug into the OBD port of your car. You can then read it remotely if, for example, the box has a SIM card or if you place receivers along the roads that make contact with the box when you drive past it.

Box with GPS

Least popular probably, but also super easy for Big Brother. This way, the government can see where you are at any time. You can actually do this by polling your phone, but this is especially for the mileage registration. This must also be connected to the OBD port to make contact with the car, so you can see when it is actually driving or making kilometers on the loading car.

The study concludes that a box in the car will work best, but that privacy must be very well guaranteed with the latter solution. Yes we know that. But we have nothing to hide right?…

In addition, a system like this requires roadside checks. Is everything working properly and is there no cheating? That also costs money, of course. The disadvantage of the cabinets is that they are expensive. Everyone must get/buy a box in the car and it will be quite a challenge to have it done and working before 1 January 2030.

Next year (2024), the government plans to send an action plan and proposal to the House of Representatives to actually arrange the introduction. For this implementation, citizens must be closely involved. Yes Yes.

What do citizens think?

So immediately another study was done, by Motivaction, into what the Netherlands now thinks of it all. Entirely in accordance with the modus operandi of The Hague, three groups from society have been chosen for the research.

All Randstad of course. Group 1 was Amersfoort, progressive car owners, group 2 Amersfoort conservative car owners and group 3 reserve Amsterdam, not car owners.

For the sake of convenience, Amersfoort is seen by the researchers as the ‘average Netherlands’. Which makes the undersigned living in North Brabant a little frown. Because a non-car owner in Amsterdam has no idea how you are at the mercy of a local bus in a village like where I live without a car. Anyway.

Outcome

Half of the Netherlands (ie from Amsterdam and Amersfoort) is initially positive about it road pricing pay according to use. A group of 28 percent is neutral and 16 percent is downright negative.

The user pays seems fairer in the opinion of the positive group. The fact that the polluter has to pay is also a good thing. About 14 percent are mainly in favor because they drive little themselves and are therefore cheaper.

The negative group probably now drives an electric car for free or lives in a village, because they are afraid that it will become more expensive. The already eroding confidence in the government across the board also serves as an argument.

There is a great need for privacy and paying for the kilometers you drive abroad also raises great resistance. This is seen as unfair, but also as undesirable. So the government really always knows where you are. What’s next? Automatic ticket if you drive too fast?

Price per kilometer

Every car owner must pay the same per kilometer. At least that’s what the participants in the study were told. A third of the respondents did not think that at all. Because yes, the neighbor has to pay more, we don’t. My car is smaller/cleaner/lighter etc.

Conclusion

The first reaction of “the Dutchman” is positive. Paying according to use seems fairer and more logical. A longer reflection does raise strong doubts about justice and effectiveness. These doubts seem to be related to sentiments about distrust of the government and growing inequality.

Also interesting is the conclusion that “the Dutch” have only very limited confidence in the purpose of paying according to use to make you more aware. Not everyone has a choice if there is no alternative and the whole system seems very expensive.

Well a lot of text. The word is now yours, dear Autoblog reader. What do you think of pay-as-you-go? What are your concerns or not?

