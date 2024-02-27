If you dare to take a chance on a car, you can sometimes find a nice deal at a government auction in the Netherlands, but you rarely find the deal of the century. We suspect it's no different in the US, so a man there created his own luck. He was able to manipulate a government auction into buying vehicles for $1 each. Just under 1 euro, that is.

The man made sure he bid enough to win the online auctions. For example, he bid $22,700 on a Chevrolet box truck, $9,000 on a Ford F-550 pickup (probably slightly older than shown) and $8,300 on a 2010 Ford Escape. In addition to the vehicles, he won sixteen other auctions from the government for jewelry, among other things. So far it was all clean coffee.

There was a leak in the payment website

When the man had to pay for the goods he had won, he used his trick. Apparently he was able to manipulate the government payment website so that he only had to pay $1 per lot. Logically, the American government got wind of this and the FBI was put on the case. Finally, the man last month convicted of fraud.

When things like this happen, we always wonder whether the man would have been fooled if he had not introduced 1 dollar, but, for example, half the price. But we won't ask this out loud as it could be taken as advice on how to be an effective criminal. So stay in school, do your homework and more than that.