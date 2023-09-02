Home page World

The tourism industry usually only knows “adults only” from the hotel onwards. An airline is now testing child-free areas on its planes. An affront to families?

Kassel – At the sight of families with small children, many passengers secretly wish that the little ones were sitting anywhere on the plane, just not near them. Particularly long flight routes can put children’s patience to the test; and thus also those of those sitting next to you.

With eight hours plus in a confined space in the air, the displeasure of the little ones is all too understandable. However, with continued screaming, nagging or fidgeting, the relaxation of many travelers is gone before they even arrive at the holiday destination. Like an exasperated TikToker venting on the platform about a screaming kid during his flight. With Corendon Airlines, he should arrive at his destination more relaxed in the future.

From November on long-haul routes: Airline offers child-free areas

At least if the man with the thin nervous suit should fly to the Caribbean. Because for the connection between Amsterdam and Curaçao, the Turkish-Dutch airline will have a compartment from November 3rd that is intended exclusively for adults.

Of the total of 432 seats on the Airbus A350, 102 can only be booked by passengers aged 16 or older. Even people in the back row of the “Adults Only” seats don’t have to worry about children’s feet on their backs or loud screams in their ears – the adults’ compartment at the very front of the plane is isolated from the rest of the seats by walls and curtains.

According to the airline, the child-free zone is also in the sense of families – a relief for parents

Anyone who values ​​the child-free zone must reserve a paid seat: a minimum of 45 euros per route applies. If you also want to enjoy more legroom, you have to reckon with 100 euros for an XL seat. It has long been normal for airlines to charge their passengers for their preferred seat.

For comparison: With Lufthansa, an XL seat for an intercontinental long-haul route costs 110 euros and more per route. Except that in the case of Corendon Airlines there will probably not be a dispute in the clouds because a woman does not want to swap her 1A seat for a child. On your own you shouldn’t change places spontaneously anyway.

Why do babies cry a lot on airplanes? Loud cries of babies and children can be terribly annoying in the long run. Pain is often the cause. Children’s eardrums are still too small to compensate for the pressure caused by the difference in height. This can lead to an extremely uncomfortable to painful feeling in the middle ear. According to doctors, children should therefore not fly before four weeks after birth. If the child has recently had a middle ear infection, the flight is not recommended. Irrespective of this, there are a few tricks that will help you to relax when traveling with children. Source: OK

“We try to accommodate travelers who are looking for a little more peace and quiet during their flight,” Corendon founder Atilay Uslu explains the introduction. The measure is not hostile to families, on the contrary. The airline is convinced that it is also doing parents a favor with the child-free compartment. “They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their kids make a little more noise,” Uslu said.

Child-free zone in the plane a concept for other airlines too?

For the time being, the adult seats are a test run by the Corendon, which could also be extended to other routes if successful and in high demand. The past has shown that there is only limited demand. According to a survey by the US portal “Airfarewatchdog” from 2018, more than half of those surveyed would be willing to pay money for child-free zones on the plane. In a similar survey by “Holidayextras”, only 31 percent of the 1,000 participants from Germany stated that they were bothered by the noise of children on the plane.

In the recent past, for example, Malaysia Airlines and Air Asia X were two airlines that operated a similar concept. The former set up a child-free zone on the upper deck of its A380, while the latter reserved the first seven rows of its aircraft exclusively for passengers over the age of 12. Lasted neither nor. (rku)