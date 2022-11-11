Dhe Bundestag has lowered the right to vote in elections to the European Parliament to 16 years. A corresponding draft law by the SPD, Greens and FDP was approved on Thursday evening against the votes of the Union and AfD. The change applies to the next European elections, which are expected to take place in 2024. According to the coalition, the reduction will give around 1.4 million young people the right to vote, increasing the number of those entitled to vote by almost 2.3 percent.

The reason given in the law is that the expansion should involve people more “who can and want to take on responsibility in numerous areas of society and get involved in the political process.” receive public investment, the consequences of which will be felt for a long time.

Decision follows European trends

In addition, the age distribution of those entitled to vote has developed to the disadvantage of the younger population due to demographic shifts. The change also follows European trends, such as lowering the voting age in Malta, Austria and Greece.

The traffic light parties had agreed to lower the voting age in the coalition agreement. There is also a reduction in active voting rights for federal elections to 16 years. Unlike in European electoral law, however, the voting age for federal elections is laid down in the Basic Law. A change would therefore require a two-thirds majority in Parliament. To do this, the Union or AfD would have to support a lowering of the voting age, contrary to their current positions.

In parts of Germany, people aged 16 and over already have the right to vote in state and local elections. Opponents criticize that this creates gaps in the age limits for active and passive voting rights and between civic rights and obligations.