Goalless game: better the stars and stripes national team with Adams and Musah dominant in the middle of the field. In recovery, Kane missed a big chance

No qualification with one round to spare. England, who still have a foot and a half in the round of 16, was stopped by the United States, never beaten by the English at the World Cup. Tradition also respected in Qatar 2022 with the USA which, on the whole, have made themselves more dangerous and have created the greatest number of goal chances. On points they would have deserved success, but even this draw leaves them in the running for the next round: to get it they will have to beat Iran on the last day, while Kane and his teammates, sparkling on their debut, took a step back under all points of view. The “derby” against Wales will be anything but a walk in the park, but being able to win the round of 16 even in the event of a 4-0 defeat is a nice… pillow to sleep on. See also Can the sunscreen from last summer be used? so you can check it

MORE UNITED STATES — In the first half, the USA did better than England, slower and more predictable. Southgate fielded the same eleven that had overwhelmed Iran, while Berhalter switched just one man, centre-forward Sargent, to make way for Wright. The English controlled the pace with a rather predictable low dribble that had the aim of freeing up the insertions of Bellingham or Saka on the left; the Americans waited, defending themselves in order and trying to leave as soon as possible. The Stars and Stripes national team had a few more fears and, knowing they were inferior at least in terms of international experience, first of all thought about not accepting them: Pulisic often went backwards, transforming the 4-3-3 into a non-possession phase 4-4-2, but England did not take advantage of the territorial advantage granted. The only really dangerous shot was from Kane, on Saka’s assist, but Zimmerman blocked it avoiding a goal that had already been scored. As the minutes passed, the US found the right spacing between the departments and understood that the opponents could be put in difficulty if pressed and attacked quickly. Youngsters Adam and Musah started to dominate in the midfield and built one chance after another: McKennie missed a… penalty in the move following Weah’s cross, Musah tried from outside with no luck, while Pulisic struck with a big hit the crossbar. England was on the ropes because, after the timid Iran debut, they were facing a tough formation, which had no awe. Before the break Pulisic’s header went just wide, while Mouth praised Turner’s reflexes. See also On the trail of Russian oligarchs in England

NO NETWORKS — The second half started again with the United States in the center of the ring and England forced to close with difficulty. Berhalter’s men rebalanced the possession data and continued to play the game, without however creating major dangers at the goal defended by Pickford. Southgate understood that he had to change something and halfway through the second half introduced Grealish for Sterling and Henderson for Bellingham, switching from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3. Playing on target, but above all taking advantage of a little tiredness from their opponents, England rebalanced the match and made the higher quality of their substitutions weigh, especially when Rashford was also thrown into the fray. At that point, the USA thought about checking, settling for a draw, and ran only one real risk with a header from Kane wide, in full stoppage time.

November 25, 2022 (change November 25, 2022 | 22:32)

