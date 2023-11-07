For Elisa – The Claps case: previews (plot and cast) of the third and final episode

This evening, Tuesday 7 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the third and final episode of Per Elisa – Il caso Claps, an Italian television miniseries directed by Marco Pontecorvo and starring Gianmarco Saurino and Rosa Diletta Rossi, will be broadcast. The fiction, created with the advice of the Claps family, is based on the 2012 book Blood on the Altar by the British writer and journalist Tobias Jones which recounts one of the most debated crime cases: the murders of Elisa Claps and Heather Barnett. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the third and final episode, the pain of Elisa Claps’ family which, years after her disappearance, has not yet faded. All that her mother Filomena asks of her is to have her daughter’s body back, so that she can bring her a flower. Meanwhile, Danilo Restivo has made a new life for himself in Bournemouth, where he married Fiamma. But on November 12, 2002, the man’s neighbor, Heather Barnett, was found dead. Once the children return, they see their mother lying on the floor with her mutilated body. Gildo Claps, having heard the news, has no doubts. Danilo Restivo can only be behind that woman’s death. So, he leaves for England.

In the second episode of the second episode of Per Elisa – The Claps case, the police try to obtain proof that Danilo Restivo is the murderer of Heather Barnett. Meanwhile, the turning point arrives regarding the disappearance of Elisa Claps. On March 17, 2010, in the attic of the church of the Santissima Trinità in Potenza, the remains of a body that had remained in that place for 17 years were found. The exam leaves no doubts. This is Elisa Claps. The investigators finally manage to have unequivocal clues that lead back to Danilo Restivo. Thus, they shed light on how the sixteen-year-old was killed. Danilo Restivo is sentenced to thirty years in prison for the murder of Elisa Claps and to 40 years in prison in Great Britain for the murder of Heather Barnett. A total sentence of 70 years. Elisa’s funeral is celebrated in Potenza, her family has finally obtained justice.

Cast

We have seen the plot (previews) of the third and final episode of Per Elisa – The Claps case, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: