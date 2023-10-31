For Elisa – The Claps case: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

This evening, Tuesday 31 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Per Elisa – Il caso Claps, an Italian television miniseries directed by Marco Pontecorvo and starring Gianmarco Saurino and Rosa Diletta Rossi, will be broadcast. The fiction, created with the advice of the Claps family, is based on the 2012 book Blood on the Altar by the British writer and journalist Tobias Jones which recounts one of the most debated crime cases: the murders of Elisa Claps and Heather Barnett. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the second episode, the Claps family receives a ransom demand from people who claim to have kidnapped the sixteen-year-old. In reality, these are jackals. Gildo continues to believe that Danilo Restivo is responsible for his sister’s disappearance. So, he decides to have a face-to-face meeting with Restivo’s sister’s boyfriend. The man admits that on the day of Elisa’s disappearance, Danilo was behaving very strangely. Meanwhile, the investigations continue and inconsistencies emerge in the statements made by Danilo Restivo, who is arrested and goes to trial for false statements. But the Claps family’s hope for justice soon fades. Elisa’s body cannot be found, the investigators cannot carry forward the accusation against the suspect and the investigations are closed. Gildo, desperate, leaves his girlfriend Irene because he doesn’t want to ruin her life with his continuous fight for justice.

In the second episode of the second episode of Per Elisa – The Claps case, Irene returns to Potenza and tries to reopen a dialogue with Gildo. She finds a man who has never stopped obsessively seeking the truth for her sister. She introduces him to Don Marcello, with whom – after an initial distrust – a relationship of solidarity and collaboration is born. The Salerno prosecutor’s office takes charge of the investigation into the Claps case, but the absence of the sixteen-year-old’s body continues to represent an insurmountable obstacle to getting to the truth. Gildo is increasingly demoralized. The man has a bad motorcycle accident. After that episode in which he risked losing his life, he decides to marry Irene. The two, together with Don Marcello, founded the Penelope Association, with the aim of helping the families of missing people.

Cast

We have seen the plot (previews) of the second episode of Per Elisa – The Claps case, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: