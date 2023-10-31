For Elisa – The Claps case streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

Tonight, Tuesday 31 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Per Elisa – Il caso Claps, an Italian television miniseries directed by Marco Pontecorvo with protagonists Gianmarco Saurino and Rosa Diletta Rossi, will be broadcast. The fiction, created with the advice of the Claps family, is based on the 2012 book Blood on the Altar by the British writer and journalist Tobias Jones which recounts one of the most debated crime cases: the murders of Elisa Claps and Heather Barnett. Where to watch Per Elisa – The Claps case live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

For Elisa – The Claps case live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Per Elisa – The Claps case on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, three episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 6 episodes): the first on Tuesday 24 October 2023; the third and final on Tuesday 7 November 2023. Each episode will have a total duration of approximately 100 minutes. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):