Elisa Carrió stated on Monday that the appointment of Juan Manzur as the new Chief of Staff of the Nation was “a revenge” for Cristina Kirchner. According to the leader of the Civic Coalition, the vice president claims that the former governor of Tucumán “History takes it on”.

“It is anger management (by Cristina Kirchner). Manzur is a character of the traditional PJ who comes from the hand of (Eduardo) Duhalde but above all from the minister they removed, from Ginés González García, from the kidney and business. That is why you have to explain a lot. He is a very powerful man economically, when he was always a state official. It cannot explain its heritage, ”Carrió pointed out.

Manzur was Minister of Health during the first government of Cristina Kirchner. But from that time to the present there were some short circuits in relationship Between both. In fact, it caused little less than surprise the public suggestion that the vice president made to Alberto Fernández in the middle of the internship, during the past week, to add the governor of Tucuman as Chief of Cabinet.

In fact, Manzur had rejected the offer to join the Cabinet, although later, in light of the facts, he reversed his decision.

Last July, the vice president had questioned him for not having been prosecuted, unlike other K officials, for the Qunita Plan. A little further back in time, in 2018, Manzur considered in an interview with Clarín that the Cristina was a political cycle that was “concluded”.

The leader of the Civic Coalition shot Manzur. Photo: Capture TV

New -and not so much-, according to Carrió

In an interview he gave to the Todo Noticias channel, Carrió was also lapidary with Aníbal Fernández, appointed as the new Minister of Security in the framework of the cabinet renewal that the national government tried, after the adverse results obtained in the PASO, which led to a bloody internal in the highest echelons of the ruling party.

“He was desperate. It is as if the monster returns, but already worn, in a sad ending. He knows all the mafias, but I maintain that he is part of it, ”Carrió shot.

To complete his analysis without concessions, he bellowed: “With that Cabinet, that Chief of Staff and that Minister of Security, neither drug trafficking nor synthetic drugs are fought in Argentina”.



Carrió analyzed the composition of the new Cabinet. Photo: Capture TV

Nevertheless, was praiseworthy with others officials who took office this Monday. For example, with Daniel Filmus, now Minister of Science and Technology. He cataloged it “progressive” and said: “is a good person”.

Of Julián Domínguez, designated in Agriculture, Carrió recalled that “it was the pope’s candidate (Francisco “, from Cáritas”. And he also had a weird glowing comment on Jorge Taiana, who had previously taken office, in a replacement prior to the primary elections.

He compared the Minister of Defense to Patricia Bullrich when he remembered their past as Montoneros and noted that “it is a educated and trained person in the world”.

More cryptic was his position on the continuity of Martín Guzmán in the Ministry of Economy. “He stays and I don’t know what concession he makes“, he warned.



There was praise from Carrió for some and sticks for others. Photo: Capture TV

“He is in charge of negotiating with the Fund, and if we fall out of the Fund, we fall below Antarctica”, He expressed about the holder of the economic portfolio and his management.

The Chaco leader also maintained that “neither Felipe Solá nor (Santiago) Cafiero can be foreign ministers.” However, he left a small dose of acceptance to that movement, because “in this month-long transition, it’s something”.

The “private life” of Alberto Fernández

Carrió put the magnifying glass about private life of the president. His most striking observation was the one that pointed to a supposed decrease in the lucidity of Alberto Fernández, by the way and the ways in which he deals with his “intimacy”. Carrió traveled extremely slippery terrain, always on the brink of outburst.

“It is clear that she (Cristina Kirchner) and La Cámpora they don’t handle anger. Alberto neither manages anger and has a a certain private life that doesn’t help to be lucid. He sleeps little, Is taken…”, He remarked and stopped.



“Alberto doesn’t handle anger,” Carrió said. Photo: Capture TV

Carrió seemed to notice the specific weight of those words, because he immediately clarified: “I am not talking about Alberto, but what I saw in other governments is that stress overwhelms them. And when that happens, maybe it is a whiskey, I insist that I am not talking about Alberto, or an Alplax. And the next day you do not have mental clarity to direct”.

“We entered that situation where nothing is stable. For that, you need experience, preparation, knowledge, temperance and the management of any form of anger, ”he advised, on otherwise marshy terrain.

DS