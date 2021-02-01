The former deputy and leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, referred this Monday afternoon to the procedural situation of former vice president Amado Boudou and considered that “The philosophy course to reduce the sentence is absurd.”

The leader expressed herself in this way to the news that Cristina Kirchner’s former running mate managed to reduce her sentence by ten months for the most varied courses held in prison: electricity, organization of events and a Philosophy workshopare some of those that Judge Daniel Obligado computed, allowing him to now access the temporary exits.

Given this, Carrió assured that “the pressure of the Justicialista Party on the judges is impressive. Beyond that he is now eleven months younger, the important thing is the symbolic“, said.

And followed: “Taking a course in philosophy to achieve a sentence reduction is absurd. And to make matters worse, human rights organizations support it and say nothing, “he said in dialogue with Radio Rivadavia.

Then, when asked about her candidacy this year for deputy for the Province of Buenos Aires, she said that she would do it “only if necessary because I think we face absolute power and I am not determined to lose my freedom. “

The founding partner of Juntos por el Cambio said that she is ready to fight, although she assured that at present the possibility of losing is high: “Today because of the subsidy system that exists in the suburbs, it is lost. But I have no interest in winning, I have an interest in fighting. “

Regarding the reasons that led her to make this decision, the leader of the Civic Coalition said: “I don’t want young people who are cut off from political careers because of that. In this way I am covering possible national leaders who do not need to have defeats now. María Eugenia Vidal is one of them, she has the whole future ahead of her “.

When asked about her differences with leaders of Juntos por el Cambio, including the former president Mauricio Macri, Carrió explained that with the holder of the PRO, Patricia bullrich, is the one with which they “better” handle dissent.

“With Patricia (Bullrich) she is the one with whom we best deal with differences because we are both authentic,” said the former national deputy.

And he added: “I want the unity of Together for Change, to change and have an agenda.”