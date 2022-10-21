Economist Dr. Ahmed Abu Ali believes that: “The decision is very important, because it comes within the framework of the state’s plan at the economic level to attract hard currency and increase the proceeds of stable foreign exchange within the Egyptian economy.”

Abu Ali continued, in his interview with Sky News Arabia: “The lands of the home of the homeland for expatriates were put forward some time ago within the framework of the state’s plan for urban development and the provision of adequate housing for the Egyptian citizen in general, in addition to a decision that reflects the Egyptian government’s keenness, desire and interest in the citizen.” In terms of providing him with a distinguished housing style that provides him with a decent life.”

“The state cares about the Egyptian citizen who is abroad, and the repercussions of the decision on the economic level are very important, and it has a positive impact because a large number of Egyptians abroad have a desire to acquire lands inside Egypt, but because of their permanent presence outside the country, they do not have sufficient knowledge of the best places to be Purchasing plots of land suitable for construction and housing,” he explained.

He continued: “Many Egyptians abroad have fallen victim to a swindle over the past years, in terms of buying an unlicensed piece of land that is not suitable for construction and housing, and does not have all the amenities and life services.”

The Council of Ministers agreed to present the project to the detainees permanently through the website.

It includes the various theses and projects of the New Urban Communities Authority, provided that this is done in light of several conditions, including that the price of a square meter of land is set in Egyptian pounds, and payment is made in foreign currency “dollars”.

The dollar is calculated according to its average price during the two weeks preceding the offering, or the payment of installments, and the price is evaluated through the Central Bank of Egypt.

The Council of Ministers set a set of conditions for obtaining land in the “House of the Nation”, including that the barrier should have Egyptian nationality.

The New Urban Communities Authority will undertake the task of setting prices, according to the prices in force in the Authority.

The economic expert went on: “The state’s proposal for the home project to the expatriates with this planning, and the presence of all services and facilities in it, will stimulate a large number of them in terms of building inside Egypt, and will help them transfer the price of those lands in dollars, which will save foreign exchange inside the country.”

He noted: “This decision has a positive effect in terms of strengthening the dollar’s classification within the economy and foreign exchange, with the possibility of considering offering lands to foreign citizens wishing to be in Egypt and reside there in the future, to increase the proceeds of dollars, and contribute to the stability of the exchange rate of the pound against the dollar.” .