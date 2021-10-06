While he had welcomed his return to the selection, Raymond Domenech thinks that Karim Benzema is the main reason for the bankruptcy of the Blues at the Euro.

The France team did not manage to pass the round of 16 during the European Championship. Several reasons have been put forward to explain this failure, such as the atmosphere within the group or the failing management of Didier Deschamps. For Raymond Domenech, the former boss of the Blues, it is neither. For him, the decline of the Tricolores is due to the incorporation of Karim Benzema.

“France played against nature because of Benzema”

“France missed its Euro because it played against nature, because of the presence of Benzema at the forefront of the attack, said Raymond Domenech at the RTBF. However, he has no complaints about the Madrilenian, author of four goals during the tournament, but rather to his successor on the bench of the Blues: “At the Euro, there was a gap between the basic philosophy of the France team which is a team that defends, which is organized, which is solid and which plays against it, and the spirit which one put with the arrival of Karim which is not there for him. “

Domenech bid indicating that the France team wanted to imitate its Belgian neighbor and that it was a very bad idea : “All of a sudden it transformed the team. We thought we were the Belgians. Because we had people in front of us we said to ourselves that we were going to play, that we were going to do good deeds and the journalists said that there was finally going to be play. I doubted it. “

