He entrusted his shocking story to the pages of the English newspaper Meter, Emma Mehtaa 24-year-old girl of English origins who discovered within a few months that she was suffering from ovarian cancer. In her letter, all the moving pain for an ordeal that began years ago and that still continues today.

The story of Emma Mehta’s difficult journey against her illness

It all started in 2017. Emma, ​​then 24, began to feel some discomfort related to swelling and abdominal pain that for a while she attributed to the stress of her last year of university. However, the discomfort continued even after graduation, thus convincing the girl to contact her GP for a check-up.

Initially, she was given the simple diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome. Subsequently, in September 2018, Emma Mehta underwent blood tests under medical prescription, including a test to check the tumor marker CA125which is an indicator of ovarian cancer. The resulting high results kicked off a nine-month journey that culminated with the definitive diagnosis.

A long ordeal

Initially, Emma turned to a gynecologist who had hypothesized that she might be suffering from endometriosis:

“I explained all my symptoms and reported the rising tumor marker, but he was adamant that I was too young to have cancer, even reassuring my parents. They made me feel like an attention-seeking hypochondriac.”

In March 2019, the girl underwent a laparoscopy. This test highlighted the presence of more tumorswhose biopsies confirmed the nature of the disease: ovarian canceralready spread to the abdomen.

Emma continued her letter by reporting that:

“I was told I would need extensive abdominal surgery to remove most of the mass. I couldn’t walk and was in constant pain. I was told my cancer would be treated as a chronic condition and was given an indefinite course of treatment to try to prevent it from coming back.”

A return that unfortunately occurred towards the end of 2020:

“Just before Christmas I was informed that the cancer had probably returned and I had to undergo further major abdominal surgery in January 2021 to remove the suspicious masses. I had to leave Edinburgh, where I was studying, and return to England“.

Emma concluded her message by boldly stating the following:

“I know the odds are not in my favor, but I try to enjoy life as much as I can.”