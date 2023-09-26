Company was created in 2020 to improve the way girls present themselves in the job market; watch the interview with the CEO

Jhenyffer Coutinho I had a pain as a woman in the job market: I felt like I could only apply for a job if I met 100% of the requirements. As time went by, she reflected and realized that men didn’t have that mentality. Currently 30 years old, the entrepreneur works as CEO of Plurea company that guides women towards corporate careers and connects them with contractors.

The company started in 2020 with the name Se apply, Mulher! At that time, I only offered mentoring and guidance. The connection with the hiring companies only started in August 2023.

“I am fully convinced that Plure […] was created to tell Jhenyffer that she could apply without the prerequisites”said the businesswoman in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power.

Asked why women feel more reluctant than men to send CVs even without all the qualifications, Jhenyffer replied that this is due to a cultural factor. Girls are taught to be perfect from a young age, while boys are taught to be more relaxed.

“Just as I need to teach women to be more daring, I need to teach men to be more detailed.”he spoke.

Companies that look to Plure to acquire new employees have a diversity-seeking profile. They want to increase the number of women hired in positions usually occupied by men. According to Jhenyffer, the most sought after areas are:

industry – professionals specialized in engineering and activities such as maintenance;

technology – for software development;

commercial – to get in touch with potential customers.

In training, the objective is not to teach technical skills. The focus is on behavioral skills for entering the job market. Jhenyffer shared some basic tips:



resumes – send different versions for each vacancy and company based on the demand of each contractor;

LinkedIn – always important to have a profile on social network

job interview – prepare before the conversation. The businesswoman estimates that 80% of the interview process takes place in preparation;

search for jobs – you should go after job openings, not wait for them to come to you.

Jhenyffer says that many of her clients come to the company looking for entrepreneurship tips. In this case, she makes an assessment: if the desire to create your company is out of necessity, advise you to continue looking for a job in the corporate world. If it’s a dream, she recommends other means outside of Plure.

“We romanticize entrepreneurship a lot. And there are many people in this country who undertake out of necessity”he said.

In 2022, Plure received an investment of R$1.2 million in an investment round. By August 2023, the company’s revenue had tripled compared to the previous year. For the future, she dreams of inserting at least 500,000 women into the job market.

