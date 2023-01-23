In order to respect the remains of people who once lived, the British museumone of the main tourist attractions in London, reported that it will make a change in the way it refers to the hundreds of mummies that are part of its vast collection of the Ancient Egypt.

In this way, those responsible for the museum have decided to stop using the word ‘mummy‘ and better to use the term ‘mummified person‘ either ‘mummified remains‘ to refer to the bodies contained in the sarcophagi in his collection.

A spokesperson for the aforementioned site told the Daily Mailwho have stopped using the word ‘mummy’, because they believe it is a dehumanizing term for the people to whom the bodies belonged and an unwanted throwback to the colonial past of Britain.

The British museum He says that he uses these formulas to emphasize to visitors that what they are looking at are people who once existed.

For his part, he Great North Museum of Newcastle, reported that it rejects the use of ‘mummy’ to refer to the remains of ‘Irtyru’, a woman who lived around 600 BC. C., to thus recognize the history of colonial exploitation and give it the respect it deserves.

These changes are also applied by the National Museums of Scotland in Edinburghwhere he said that when they know the name of an individual, they use it, otherwise they apply the term ‘man, woman, boy, girl or mummified person’.

“We refer to people, not objects. The word ‘mummy’ is not incorrect, but it is dehumanizing, while using the term ‘mummified person’ encourages our visitors to think about the individual,” the spokesperson emphasized.

What does the word mummy mean?

The term mummyused to name perfectly preserved corpses, through a process carried out in ancient civilizations such as that of Egyptreceives its name from the substance used to perform said embalming.

In classical Arabic it was called ‘mūmiyā’ (mummia) to the bitumen with which the body was smeared to preserve, which gave it a blackened appearance.

Over the years, other types of natural oils, resins and waxes were used for the mummification process, although that name had already remained closely associated with this type of preservation of bodies.