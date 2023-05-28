Querétaro.- For defending a woman what was it assaulted for his husbanda wheel worker was injured of three gunshotsin the state of Querétaro.

Who was injured it’s a application service workerwho ended up in a hospitalpublishes the newspaper Excelsior.

It is detailed that in Bar El Mezcalitolocated in the Jacal prolongation, municipality of Corregidoraa couple was arguing and then him man started hitting her. Two application service workers arrived at his defendingThey subdued the aggressive man and took him out of the bar.

But aggressive man came back with gun in hand and shot one of those who defended the female. She then she ran away.

He injured was carried as soon as possible to hospitalwith three bullet wounds.

police version

On the facts, the Municipal police of corregidora reported that he became aware of “a fight” between acquaintances, who had detonated “in the air”, even though it is known that there was a gunshot wound. See also Imagine a global digital order