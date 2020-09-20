Schools and colleges have not been opened due to Corona virus epidemic in the country. In such a situation, they are studying online. A farmer from Himachal Pradesh sold his cow to continue the daughter’s online classes. On Tuesday, the popular page ‘Humans of Bombay’ shared the farmer’s story on social media. Although the name of the farmer has not been given in the story. After this, the farmer is being praised on social media and offers of help have also been given to him.

In his interview with ‘Humans of Bombay’, the farmer told that when the schools started their classes online due to the epidemic, he borrowed money from his friends so that he could buy a smartphone for his 10-year-old daughter.

Monthly income less than 5000 thousand

The farmer said that “money is always strapped.” I earn 5000 rupees every month, sometimes even less, but I made sure that both of my children went to school, ” he said, adding that he had to leave school in the eighth grade, but that he was his 7-year-old son and 10 years old. Want to teach a good education to her daughter.

Half a day was spent borrowing phones in the village

When her daughter’s school started online classes, she did not have a smartphone. The student used to borrow smartphones from people in her village initially so that she could study. The farmer told that “she spent half a day wandering the whole village, trying to borrow a phone from someone. Soon people were fed up”

Bought smartphone from friends

Seeing the daughter disappointed, she decided to arrange the smartphone. The farmer told “I talked to some of my friends, explained my situation and they loaned me 5000 rupees!”. The farmer and his wife then surprised their children by giving them smartphones. He said, “My daughter took it and started studying. The phone stays with her most of the time. I was very happy that her studies did not get compromised”

After a few weeks the farmer’s friends wanted him to return the money he had borrowed. He had to sell the smartphone to arrange the money, but his daughter’s heart was not broken, so she took a difficult decision to sell her cow.

Cow is the means of livelihood

According to the farmer, “I did what I wanted to do. I sold my cow and paid my debt, even though we depended on selling cow’s milk to survive,” adding that it was his daughter’s dream to become a doctor And ended her interview with the belief that she would wear a doctor’s white lab coat one day.

People come forward to help

Farmer’s story has touched hearts on social media. This story has received 14,000 likes on Facebook and over 52,000 likes on Instagram. Many people have praised him. In the comment section, many people asked for contact details of the farmer so that he could help.

