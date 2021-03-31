Cristiano Ronaldo sealed Portugal’s comeback against Luxembourg with the goal that meant 1-2, after seeing how the weak Luxembourg team took the lead and Diogo Jota scored the tying goal. Palhina sentenced (1-3) to ten minutes to go, but an anxious and upset CR7 could be seen, as Fernando Santos, the Portuguese coach, acknowledged after the match.

“Cristiano’s anxiety is notorious. He is a player of enormous quality, but, like everyone else, there are times when things don’t want to come out. And in these it seems that everything is more complicated. Try to do it well and the ball does not want to enter “, began the coach. It must be remembered that this match was the first after the controversial draw against Serbia (2-2), in which Juventus crack scored a goal in the discount that the referee did not approve, understanding that Mitrovic had cleared it before the ball crossed the line. Danny Makkelie, a referee against the Serbs, acknowledged his mistake a posteriori, but it was too late. Cristiano, meanwhile, left before the final whistle and threw the captain’s armband against the ground as a sign of anger.

“He scored a goal with which he was going to be the hero in the pages of the newspapers”

“In 100 situations like this, he would score 99. Now he will have enough time to rest, which will surely also help, “added Santos regarding some occasion missed by his star before clarifying:” But eIt’s normal, it comes from a game that didn’t go well. He scored a goal in 93 ‘with which Portugal won and he was going to be the hero in the pages of the newspapers. What happened, happened, and it’s frustrating. These things, even among quality players, are noticeable, “concluded the national coach.

What’s moreWe cannot forget that Cristiano is hunting Ali Daei in his fight to be the top scorer in the history of national team football. With so much achieved against Luxembourg, there are already 103 goals with Portugal, for the 109 that the Iranian achieved. That can cause some uneasiness in the striker, who will now have to wait until June to continue increasing his account with the national team.